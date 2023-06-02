Just < Not the same as it was

June 2, 2023

I listened to this Harry Styles song dozens of times on the radio, and every time I heard him sing "You know it's just the same as it was" over and over:

It was only after watching the video and reading the subtitles that I realized he was saying "You know it's not the same as it was".

Beware:  listening to this song can cause a serious earworm.

 

  1. Laura Morland said,

    June 2, 2023 @ 5:20 pm

    @VHM – I find your love of pop music so adorable! First Taylor Swift, and now Harry Styles.

    (And no, I was not confused by the mondegreen.)

