Just < Not the same as it was
« previous post |
I listened to this Harry Styles song dozens of times on the radio, and every time I heard him sing "You know it's just the same as it was" over and over:
It was only after watching the video and reading the subtitles that I realized he was saying "You know it's not the same as it was".
Beware: listening to this song can cause a serious earworm.
Selected readings
- "Taylor Swift fanilect" (2/7/23)
- "Shiok, shiok" (7/31/16)
- "Language Log" mondegreen — many posts, going back to 2003
- "Language Log" earworm — plenty of these too
- "Even Taylor Swift's mom thought it was 'Starbucks lovers'", Christopher Rosen, Entertainment Weekly (5/25/15)
- "Don't go changin'!", Arnold Zwicky's Blog (12/4/14)
Laura Morland said,
June 2, 2023 @ 5:20 pm
@VHM – I find your love of pop music so adorable! First Taylor Swift, and now Harry Styles.
(And no, I was not confused by the mondegreen.)