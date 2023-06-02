« previous post |

Handbook of Formosan Languages (Online): The Indigenous Languages of Taiwan

Editors:

Paul Jen-kuei Li, Academia Sinica

Elizabeth Zeitoun, Academia Sinica

Rik De Busser, National Taiwan Cheng-Chi University

Leiden: Brill, 2023



Outright Purchase: € 2249 / US dollars 2495

Subscription: € 350 / US dollars 390

A print version is forthcoming (September 2023 ; 3 vols, ~ 2200 pp.)

Features

The first comprehensive reference work on Formosan languages, relevant for decades to come.

Sketch grammars of almost all known Formosan languages, living or extinct.

Written by renowned scholars in the field from around the world.

Publication Schedule

Handbook of Formosan Languages Online was launched in May 2023 with 50% of the total content. The other 50% will be published in July 2023.

Description

The Handbook of Formosan Languages provides a systematic and comprehensive coverage of the aboriginal languages of Taiwan and of the many ways in which they have been studied. It contains reference articles as well as grammar sketches of a number of Formosan languages, including a few extinct languages, written by leading scholars in the field.

The handbook includes up-to-date bibliographical references and indices and is illustrated with tables, maps, and other useful figures. An invaluable reference to Formosanists, Austronesianists, and typologists, it will be of interest to linguists more broadly as well.

The contents are divided into the following main sections:

Introductory Topics

Cross-linguistic Studies



Topics on Historical Linguistics



Miscellaneous Topics



Grammatical Sketches

By way of example, here are the headings under "Cross-linguistic Studies":

With such rich amplitude, the Handbook of Formosan Languages is sure to stimulate a quantum leap forward in studies on the indigenous languages of Taiwan.

Selected readings

Selected readings

