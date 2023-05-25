« previous post |

Along with half a million other people, I logged onto Twitter at the designated hour to hear Elon Musk help Ron DeSantis announce his run for U.S. President. After about half an hour of noises, silences, and puzzling graphics, I gave up — too early to catch the restart on a different account.

This event was generally covered as an embarrassing failure, with Twitter tags like #DeSaster and #FailureToLaunch. A few hours later, I checked again, and was able to find the Twitter Spaces recording of the rebooted event — which I found less entertaining than the initial parade of glitches, alas. But I also found this:

Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis did a Twitter Spaces thing today that many are calling a #DeSaster. Apparently it was glitchy and crashed a few times. Luckily the whole thing was caught on this video in 2 parts. Enjoy part 1 (This is a PARODY w/AI assist) pic.twitter.com/EPQFGERg9R — Señor Don ˈPerədē (@scaredketchup) May 24, 2023

The second part:

Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis did a Twitter Spaces thing today that crashed, and many are calling a #DeSaster. Luckily, there’s video. This is part two (A PARODY w/AI assist) pic.twitter.com/zGBQRcDRlA — Señor Don ˈPerədē (@scaredketchup) May 24, 2023

I'll leave the satirical/political content of these tweets for others — what impresses me is the quality of the fake voices, facial movements, and lip syncing. Things have really improved since I first worked in the 1970s on speech synthesis constructed from real person's voices, and in the early 2000s on gestural synthesis for avatar videos!

The YouTube version notes that "This is Parody created with AI. Tutorials coming soon." I'll be interested to see what voice and video generation software the author is using.

Permalink