« previous post |

Today's Tank McNamara:

Of course the joke in this strip is the seven fingers on Tank's right hand, and the eight fingers on his left hand.



A quick web search for {ai comic generator} turns out lots of options. As far as I can tell, these are all systems for creating images, not image sequences illustrating dramas or jokes — though LLMs can create (usually not very good) jokes. I don't have the time this morning to try to combine those technologies into an AI comic-strip creator — but no doubt commenters will point us to some work along those lines.

My contribution to the discussion is to add today's For Better or For Worse, which illustrates a point I've been making in local cheating-via-GPT discussions — namely that students have been getting other people to do their homework for a long time (this comic was originally published in 1994, apparently, and the joke would have worked a century earlier). Having artificial "people" do it just democratizes the problem…

Permalink