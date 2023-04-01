« previous post |

In at least two recent interviews, Eric Trump has objected to his father's recent indictment by complaining about the lack of prosecutorial attention to the factors leading NYC drugstores (he says) to lock up Tylenol and Advil. On Fox News:

And this is a city — I spend a lot of time in New York —

that is falling apart. I went into literally CVS the other day

and you can't buy Tylenol because it's locked behind these

glass counters

And on NewsMax:

I went to Duane Reade the other day

and literally you can't buy Advil in Duane Reade

without having somebody come up with a key and unlock

you know those little plastic things that you pick up

Some of the reaction on Twitter has focused on his political rhetoric, some has focused on his use of literally as an intensifier, and some on a mixture of both.

Eric Trump's quotes indicate that intensifier literally can be tucked in almost anywhere as a discourse modifier, like basically, or perhaps even a nearly-empty filler like you know.

