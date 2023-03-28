PIE Day

March 28, 2023

Today SMBC:

Mouseover title: "If anyone does this, please pour out a glass of eggnog antecedent beverage for me."

The aftercomic:

  1. AntC said,

    March 28, 2023 @ 7:03 am

    It's potentially every day

    Yep, it's whichever's earlier of the PIE root *kan- "to sing." > West Germanic *hannjo > "hen"; or the PIE *owyo-/*oyyo- "egg"

