PIE Day
Today SMBC:
Mouseover title: "If anyone does this, please pour out a glass of eggnog antecedent beverage for me."
The aftercomic:
March 28, 2023 @ 6:19 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
AntC said,
March 28, 2023 @ 7:03 am
It's potentially every day
Yep, it's whichever's earlier of the PIE root *kan- "to sing." > West Germanic *hannjo > "hen"; or the PIE *owyo-/*oyyo- "egg"