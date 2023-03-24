can you not
« previous post |
Hidden behind the Keurig in our departmental office, I've been noticing a gawky, ungainly, stray coffee mug with these three words on the side:
can
you
not
No capitalization and no punctuation.
I was mystified. Whatever could that mean? I can imagine an arch, haughty, snotty person saying that to someone implying that they don't want the person to whom they're talking to do whatever it is they're doing. In essence, I suppose it means "You're bothering / bugging / annoying me"; "stop doing that"; "get lost".
I don't know when this expression became popular, but it was on t-shirts five years ago, though with a question mark at the end.
Selected readings
- "How can you (not) help but (not) __?" (8/9/15)
- "'You can't help but not be worried'" (12/10/17)
Gregory Kusnick said,
March 24, 2023 @ 9:34 am
I can't even.
Livingstone Sagonda said,
March 24, 2023 @ 10:22 am
Do you ever
Lillie Dremeaux said,
March 24, 2023 @ 10:36 am
Well, I never.
Victor Mair said,
March 24, 2023 @ 10:52 am
I love these triverbal bon(s) mots! Had me laughing soooooo hard.
Sorry for breaking the splendid string, but I just had to express my pleasure and gratitude.
Now, back to the game:
——-
Wish I could
Robert Tess said,
March 24, 2023 @ 11:55 am
Not my kid
Eric said,
March 24, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
Bless your heart . . .
Karl Weber said,
March 24, 2023 @ 3:55 pm
Oh, I say!
Barbara Phillips Long said,
March 24, 2023 @ 4:04 pm
Don’t go there