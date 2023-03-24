« previous post |

Hidden behind the Keurig in our departmental office, I've been noticing a gawky, ungainly, stray coffee mug with these three words on the side:

can

you

not

No capitalization and no punctuation.

I was mystified. Whatever could that mean? I can imagine an arch, haughty, snotty person saying that to someone implying that they don't want the person to whom they're talking to do whatever it is they're doing. In essence, I suppose it means "You're bothering / bugging / annoying me"; "stop doing that"; "get lost".

I don't know when this expression became popular, but it was on t-shirts five years ago, though with a question mark at the end.

