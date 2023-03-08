« previous post |

In my experience, folks have different approaches / attitudes to questions (and answers):

1. some people love to ask questions

2. some people like to answer questions

3. some people don't like to ask questions

4. some people don't like to be asked questions

5. some people like to ask a question as a prelude to telling someone something

and so forth and so on, in any number of permutations and combinations.

"Mommy, guess what I saw at school today?"

"Daddy, guess what Joey told me yesterday?"

"Did you know that…?

"Do you know what that doohickey is for?"

I once was severely upbraided by an uncollegial colleague for prefacing a point of information that I had delivered to a large audience after a panel presentation at a conference by saying, "Did you know…?" He told me that it was presumptuous to speak that way and that everybody in the hall knew what I was talking about, when clearly no one else in the room had any clue about the esoteric, obscure, yet quite intriguing object to which I was referring before I told them. In fact, it was a Song period (960-1279) artistic representation of the Indian juggernaut in East Asia. One of the panelists had concluded her presentation with a slide of such an enormous decorated wagon just for effect, without knowing how to identify it or what it signified.

17th century, from Hindi जगन्नाथ (jagannāth) or Oriya ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ (jôgônnathô) or Urdu جگنّاتھ‎ (jagannāth), from Sanskrit जगन्नाथ (jagannātha, “Jagannath”) (Jagannath), a title for the Hindu deity Vishnu's avatar Krishna. English form influenced by suffix -naut (“sailor”). Doublet of Jagannath.

From British colonial era in India, witnessing the Rath Yatra (chariot parade) at Puri, Orissa. The festival features a huge annual procession, with a wagon of the idol of Jagannath. Pulled with ropes by hundreds of devotees, the wagon develops considerable momentum and becomes unstoppable.

(source)

Such a huge wooden cart, called a danjiri, is still to be seen being pulled through the streets of certain Japanese cities (Kyoto, Osaka, etc.) during major festivals (matsuri 祭).

danjiri だんじり

(regional, Kansai, western Japan) float; vehicle used in a festival

山車 ( dashi ) , 山鉾 ( yamaboko )

Alternative spellings 山車

檀尻

車楽

楽車

地車

だんぢり

Nobody in the audience, including the speaker herself, had a clue what that fascinating image on the screen was called. She had concluded her talk with it simply for visual effect, not for any particular meaning. I thought it would be polite to begin my explanation of what that unusual vehicle was by asking a question about it.

To me, questions (and answers) are the lubricants of conversation and discussion, yea, ratiocination. I could barely speak, perhaps even think, without them.

I was going to title this post "Interlocutoriness", but soon realized that is too legalistic. As a teaching or instructional method, better to think of what I do as maieutics, in honor of Socrates.

A curious final twist about "juggernaut" that I did not know until I began to write this post is that, from the time I was a wee lad, the word always conjured up in my mind a gigantic wooden wagon that could crush anything in its way. When a few days ago I ASKed Google Images to refresh my memory about what a juggernaut looks like, I was gobsmacked to find that nearly all the images were of a ginormous, heavily muscled figure who looked like a comic book hero. Somehow the ancient Indian megacart had gotten transformed into an American superhero. Since I don't know how and when that happened, I will ASK the collective readership of Language Log to tell me.

