Questions and answers, part 2 (a veritable juggernaut)
In my experience, folks have different approaches / attitudes to questions (and answers):
1. some people love to ask questions
2. some people like to answer questions
3. some people don't like to ask questions
4. some people don't like to be asked questions
5. some people like to ask a question as a prelude to telling someone something
and so forth and so on, in any number of permutations and combinations.
"Mommy, guess what I saw at school today?"
"Daddy, guess what Joey told me yesterday?"
"Did you know that…?
"Do you know what that doohickey is for?"
I once was severely upbraided by an uncollegial colleague for prefacing a point of information that I had delivered to a large audience after a panel presentation at a conference by saying, "Did you know…?" He told me that it was presumptuous to speak that way and that everybody in the hall knew what I was talking about, when clearly no one else in the room had any clue about the esoteric, obscure, yet quite intriguing object to which I was referring before I told them. In fact, it was a Song period (960-1279) artistic representation of the Indian juggernaut in East Asia. One of the panelists had concluded her presentation with a slide of such an enormous decorated wagon just for effect, without knowing how to identify it or what it signified.
17th century, from Hindi जगन्नाथ (jagannāth) or Oriya ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ (jôgônnathô) or Urdu جگنّاتھ (jagannāth), from Sanskrit जगन्नाथ (jagannātha, “Jagannath”) (Jagannath), a title for the Hindu deity Vishnu's avatar Krishna. English form influenced by suffix -naut (“sailor”). Doublet of Jagannath.
From British colonial era in India, witnessing the Rath Yatra (chariot parade) at Puri, Orissa. The festival features a huge annual procession, with a wagon of the idol of Jagannath. Pulled with ropes by hundreds of devotees, the wagon develops considerable momentum and becomes unstoppable.
(source)
Such a huge wooden cart, called a danjiri, is still to be seen being pulled through the streets of certain Japanese cities (Kyoto, Osaka, etc.) during major festivals (matsuri 祭).
danjiri だんじり
(regional, Kansai, western Japan) float; vehicle used in a festival
|Alternative spellings
|山車
檀尻
車楽
楽車
地車
だんぢり
- (source)
Nobody in the audience, including the speaker herself, had a clue what that fascinating image on the screen was called. She had concluded her talk with it simply for visual effect, not for any particular meaning. I thought it would be polite to begin my explanation of what that unusual vehicle was by asking a question about it.
To me, questions (and answers) are the lubricants of conversation and discussion, yea, ratiocination. I could barely speak, perhaps even think, without them.
I was going to title this post "Interlocutoriness", but soon realized that is too legalistic. As a teaching or instructional method, better to think of what I do as maieutics, in honor of Socrates.
A curious final twist about "juggernaut" that I did not know until I began to write this post is that, from the time I was a wee lad, the word always conjured up in my mind a gigantic wooden wagon that could crush anything in its way. When a few days ago I ASKed Google Images to refresh my memory about what a juggernaut looks like, I was gobsmacked to find that nearly all the images were of a ginormous, heavily muscled figure who looked like a comic book hero. Somehow the ancient Indian megacart had gotten transformed into an American superhero. Since I don't know how and when that happened, I will ASK the collective readership of Language Log to tell me.
martin schwartz said,
March 8, 2023 @ 9:47 pm
I'm surprised no literal translation is given above for the Skt. term;
it is from jagnnātha- 'Lord of the World' (out of sandhi jagad-
'(the world as) that which moves' and nātha- 'leader.master'.
I remember comicbook exclamations like 'jumpin'/joltin'
juggenaut', a usage in part sound-symbolic, I'd say,
based on juggle, jigger, etc. In the heyday of the
Krishna Consciousness crowd in Berkeley there was a juggernaut
procession. The papier-maché crowned Krishna looked like a traditional Indian idol.
Martin Schwartz
David Cameron Staples said,
March 8, 2023 @ 10:16 pm
The Comic book character Juggernaut first appeared in 1965, so he's been around for a while. He's associated with the X-Men, although in theory he's not a mutant.
So, summarising the summary of the summary: In the Marvel Universe, the X-Men are mutants, who have a special gene expression which gives them superhuman powers. (Or cripples them, or just gives them decorative feathers or blue skin or something, or sometimes makes them lethal to all life in a 100m radius and too dangerous to be allowed to live. But they tend not to get uniforms and go out fighting crime.) The founder and leader of the X-Men was a telepath named Charles Xavier.
The story is that he and his bully of a step-brother, Cain Marko, were both in the US army in Korea, when they found an ancient temple. Charles was worried, but Cain disregarded the signs and touched the ruby which was clearly labelled Do Not Touch. By doing so he received the gift of the god Cyttorak, and became The Juggernaut. His (magical, literally god-given) power is that once he starts moving, nothing can stop him, thus the name.
Over the next almost sixty years in the comics, Stuff happened, so there's not much point going over all that. It's the origin story which contains the connection.