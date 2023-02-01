« previous post |

Article by Richard Medhurst:

"Dust into Mountains: Patience and Perseverance in Japanese Proverbs", Nippon.com (1/27/23)

Eleven items in three categories

Strive Another Day

七転び八起き — Nana korobi ya oki. To “fall seven times and get up eight” means to remain unbowed despite repeated failure, and keep striving to achieve something. The phrase is often associated with the round red-and-white figures of Daruma (Bodhidarma), the Buddhist monk whose steadfast meditation led to the withering of his arms and legs.

石の上にも三年 — Ishi no ue ni mo san nen. Sit “on a stone for three years” and finally one can warm it up, in this saying encouraging endurance.

塵も積もれば山となる — Chiri mo tsumoreba yama to naru. “If dust piles up, it will become a mountain.” In other words, many small actions continued over time can lead to unexpectedly large and significant results.

待てば海路の日和あり — Mateba kairo no hiyori ari. “Wait and fine weather will come on the sea routes.” If the outlook is stormy now, it is better to wait for the right conditions than take immediate action.

Taking Care

猿も木から落ちる — Saru mo ki kara ochiru. “Even monkeys fall from trees,” and even experts can have unexpected failures.

河童の川流れ — Kappa no kawanagare. “A kappa swept away in a river” seems equally unlikely, as the supernatural creature is known for living in the water and preying on poor swimmers, but this too may suggest insufficient care.

弘法にも筆の誤り — Kōbō ni mo fude no ayamari. One of the first priests to spread Buddhism in Japan, Kūkai—or Kōbō Daishi under his posthumous name—was known for his calligraphy. However, “even Kōbō made errors with his brush.” (This is not the only well-known Japanese proverb referring to Kōbō’s calligraphy.)

石橋をたたいて渡る — Ishibashi o tataite wataru. People who “hit a stone bridge before crossing,” just in case it collapses despite its sturdy appearance, can certainly not be called overhasty.

The Tyranny of Unreason

捕らぬ狸の皮算用 — Toranu tanuki no kawa-zan’yō. “Counting the skins of tanuki before they are caught,” as an overconfident hunter of the animals might do, could well lead to disappointment, just like “counting one’s chickens before they hatch.”

泣く子と地頭には勝てぬ — Naku ko to jitō ni wa katenu. “One cannot win against a crying child or a manor steward,” this phrase warns, as both tiny tots and the jitō, stewards of medieval manors with a reputation for tyranny, are not susceptible to reason. In these kinds of cases, the only thing to do is accept the situation as it is.

生兵法は大怪我の基 — Nama byōhō wa ōkega no moto. As “crude military tactics lead to serious injuries,” it is better not to be impetuous when one has only a little learning or technique.

It's remarkable how many Japanese proverbs are based on natural phenomena and living creatures. Some of the most profound haiku are also focused on animals (often small), plants, and objects in the physical world. As linguists and language aficionados, however, it is noteworthy for us that one of the most memorable proverbs is about a monk-calligrapher-scholar named Kūkai 空海 (774-835; "Empty Sea"]), also known as Kōbō Daishi 弘法大師 ("The Grand Master who Propagated the Dharma"), who lived more than twelve centuries ago. Not only was he the founder of Shingon esoteric Buddhism in Japan, he learned Sanskrit and Siddham script, as well as other aspects of Indian Buddhism, while he was on a study trip to China. Among other treasures he brought back to Japan were many invaluable works on poetry and prosody that were later lost in the country of their origin, and which provide priceless information about linguistic interaction between India and China, as well as between China and Japan. These were collected in his monumental Bunkyō Hifuron 文鏡秘府論 (Essays from the Secret Repository of the Literary Mirror).

