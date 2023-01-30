« previous post |

Roger Cohen, "The French Want to Remain The French", NYT 1/27/2023:

As an exercise in style, the tweet from The Associated Press Stylebook appeared to strain taste and diplomacy: “We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing ‘the’ labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college educated.”

At least it looked offensive to the French, or perhaps rather to people of Frenchness, or people with Gallic inclinations, or people under the influence of French civilization. The French noted that they had been placed between the “mentally ill” and the “disabled.”

An image of the offending tweet:

And the embassy's response:





There are many political/cultural/historical overtones here, but I'm going to focus on some issues of morphosyntax and semantics. (Well, maybe a little pragmatics as well…)

In English, a noun can be in general be morphologically singular or plural, and can be preceded by various articles and quantifiers. And each version can be interpreted with generic or specific reference.

Except it seems to depend on what the noun is, in a complicated way.

So for example we have

Generic Specific Singular The lion eats meat.

A lion eats meat.

*Lion eats meat. The lion roared.

A lion roared.

*Lion roared. Plural *The lions eat meat.

Lions eat meat. The lions roared.

Lions roared.

But

Generic Specific Singular *The man is mortal.

A man is mortal.

Man is mortal. The man spoke.

A man spoke.

*Man spoke. Plural *The men are mortal.

Men are mortal. The men spoke.

Men spoke.

…and

Generic Specific Singular *The woman is mortal.

A woman is mortal.

Woman is mortal. The woman is sleeping.

A woman spoke.

*Woman spoke. Plural *The women are mortal.

Women are mortal. The women are sleeping.

Women spoke.

It's not clear to me why determiner-less "man" works as a generic subject, while other nouns generally don't. For example, the english-corpora.org Wikipedia corpus has 115 examples of the pattern {. man is}, e.g.

Man is considered a sentient being of the fifth order.

Man is the tool-using, fire-making animal.

Man is a social being.

…but just 9 instances of {. animal is}, in all of which "animal" is the name of a (human) individual or a song name.

Determiner-less "woman" is less common, partly because traditional attention, talk and writing is somewhat male-focused, and partly because of the semi-traditional view that masculine terms can be taken to refer to humans of all genders.

Anyhow, to get back to the case in point, there are several related morphosyntactic oddities about English ethnonyms ending in /ʃ/,/tʃ/, /z/, etc. We're not allowed to form regular plurals of such words: *Frenches, *Britishes, *Irishes, *Chineses. Instead, the plural is the same as the singular. And the plain form cannot be used to refer to a specific singular person — the traditional solution was to append -man or -woman, though making person the head noun is less sexist:

The Italian was eating.

An Italian was eating.

*The French was eating.

*A French was eating.

The French person was eating.

A French person was eating.

Note that in some cases, there are different singular forms for people, e.g. Polish/Pole, Scottish/Scot — but not for French. And also note that the bare form of these nouns (French, English, Polish, Chinese) can be used in the singular to refer to the language — and sometimes in the plural to refer to different varieties of the language, as in "World Englishes". Overall, a paradigm example of quasiregularity.

And the debate over "person-first" vs. "identity-first" language is also somewhat relevant.

