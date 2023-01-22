The end of dialect fieldwork
The title and following paragraph of this post are from a genuine, serious, highly experienced, and well-published dialectologist who wishes to remain anonymous (he is quoting from a communication by the Practicum Education Department of USC's Suzanne-Dworak-Peck School of Social Work at the University of Southern California):
As we enter 2023, we would like to share a change we are making at the Suzanne-Dworak-Peck School of Social Work to ensure our use of inclusive language and practice. Specifically, we have decided to remove the term “field” from our curriculum and practice and replace it with “practicum.” This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language. Language can be powerful, and phrases such as “going into the field” or “field work” may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.
This statement was published in this article:
‘In solidarity with universities across the nation, our goal is not just to change language but to honor and acknowledge inclusion.’
WSJ (Jan. 12, 2023)
The original source is reproduced here. Remember that it might not be authentic. Nevertheless, the appearance of this statement in WSJ is fair indication that once again something disconcerting is afoot at USC, as was previously chronicled in Language Log here and here.
M. said,
January 22, 2023 @ 8:47 am
Presumably, the baseball terms infield and outfield must also go, as must many, most, or all other uses of the word field (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/field). At what point do reasonable changes stop?
Lydia Williams said,
January 22, 2023 @ 9:57 am
Putting aside the rationale for the decision, which at any rate is clearly focused on phrases like "field work" in particular (not just the word "field", as another commenter suggests), this hardly seems newsworthy in the first place. The only thing that strikes me as disconcerting is how the name change of a single department within a single university (in fact, per the coverage of NPR, the *Office* of Practicum Education is not even a department) is being construed as tantamount to "the end of dialect fieldwork".
Personally I daresay that even in the highly unlikely case that this name change catches on in universities across the world, dialect fieldworkers will continue their work unperturbed by the new moniker. They can even carry on calling themselves fieldworkers, because the USC is not censoring the term "field work", merely replacing it in their own usage (indeed, this is where Victor's comparison to the 那個 case falls flat). But I suppose there are those who see "slippery slopes" everywhere they go.
Mark P said,
January 22, 2023 @ 10:08 am
It may be a flash in the pan, but sometimes this sort of thing makes its assumption true, even if it was not true in the beginning.
Jenny Chu said,
January 22, 2023 @ 10:51 am
Since this is Language Log and not Politics Log … are there other languages where "fieldwork" or "to study a certain field" could be taken as having associations with agricultural labor by enslaved people? If so, will this move extend to those languages when they are used at USC?
David Marjanović said,
January 22, 2023 @ 11:06 am
In German we've been calling practical courses (as well as internships outside academia!) Praktikum for a long time. "Going into the field" would strongly suggest the field of battle in German…
The headline is misleading. I thought the practice of fieldwork is going to end. Turns out there's just an attempt to rename it.
Scott P. said,
January 22, 2023 @ 11:41 am
In archaeology, fieldwork means going out and studying/surveying/excavating/documenting new materials, often in actual agricultural fields (since those areas often will have been exploited in the past).
Seth said,
January 22, 2023 @ 12:17 pm
Linguistically, it seems to me this is all about cultural taboos and associated social practice. Of course it's well-studied topic in general, but I wonder if people know of serious analysis applied to the last few years in specific. There's two issues (not to assume moral equivalence) of a taboo here:
1) Why does this person at USC think this is a good idea?
2) Why is there a national media freakout over an obscure person thinking it's a good idea?
Jim Breen said,
January 22, 2023 @ 2:04 pm
The word "field" is polysemous. I wonder if the physicists at USC will be relabeling magnetic fields?
Chester Draws said,
January 22, 2023 @ 2:12 pm
But I suppose there are those who see "slippery slopes" everywhere they go.
If this was the first instance of such preciousness you might have a point, but we are clearly well down the slope now and accelerating.
In any case, slippery slopes are everywhere.
When it was "three weeks to flatten the curve" that was actually the start of quite a prolonged slope. Whether lockdowns were warranted or not, those who said it would not end there were 100% correct.
My country is about to ban tobacco products. Those who cried "slippery slope" at the first introduction of smoking bans were 100% correct.
The "slippery slope fallacy" is itself a fallacy.
Anthony said,
January 22, 2023 @ 2:26 pm
I hope the term "field" as used in algebra is above suspicion.
Ben said,
January 22, 2023 @ 2:52 pm
"Practicum" is frequently used in universities to refer to an experience meant to replicate real work post-graduation, but that is completed for credit. That seems quite different to how linguists and other social scientists use "fieldwork." Fieldwork is something that is not done in a lab, or in an office, but in normal society with no artificial set-up. Whether or not the term "fieldwork" ought to be replaced, "practicum" is ill-suited as a replacement.
Olaf Zimmermann said,
January 22, 2023 @ 4:29 pm
@David Marjanović:
Your knowledge of German is found wanting – there's a bit of a difference between Feldforschung and Feldzug. Veuillez-vous débrouiller ailleurs. Wrong blog. Why don't you try twitter?
Chester Draws said,
January 22, 2023 @ 4:44 pm
"Practicum" is frequently used in universities to refer to an experience meant to replicate real work post-graduation, but that is completed for credit.
This was what my classroom placements were called when I did my teaching qualification in NZ.
Field work was what the Masters and PhD students did. Very different indeed.
David Eickhoff said,
January 22, 2023 @ 6:10 pm
@Olaf Zimmermann
I suppose David Marjanović was referring to “ins Feld ziehen”, which does have the military connotation