The title and following paragraph of this post are from a genuine, serious, highly experienced, and well-published dialectologist who wishes to remain anonymous (he is quoting from a communication by the Practicum Education Department of USC's Suzanne-Dworak-Peck School of Social Work at the University of Southern California):

As we enter 2023, we would like to share a change we are making at the Suzanne-Dworak-Peck School of Social Work to ensure our use of inclusive language and practice. Specifically, we have decided to remove the term “field” from our curriculum and practice and replace it with “practicum.” This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language. Language can be powerful, and phrases such as “going into the field” or “field work” may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.

This statement was published in this article:

Notable & Quotable: ‘Field’

‘In solidarity with universities across the nation, our goal is not just to change language but to honor and acknowledge inclusion.’

WSJ (Jan. 12, 2023)

The original source is reproduced here. Remember that it might not be authentic. Nevertheless, the appearance of this statement in WSJ is fair indication that once again something disconcerting is afoot at USC, as was previously chronicled in Language Log here and here.

