[10:42 video — entertaining and informative]

I certainly do, and most people I know do too. And I'm not talking about just for foreign movies, but also for movies in my own tongue, English. And it's not because we're old and addled or hard of hearing

This video explains very clearly exactly why that is so, why nearly all of us need subtitles — in technical, audio, phonetic terms.

You tell me, though, whether you would prefer to watch movies with subtitles and understand everything, or watch them without subtitles and understand about half of what is being said.

Incidentally, both of the principals in this video, Edward Vega (video producer, Vox) and Austin Olivia Kendrick (dialogue editor, Pace Pictures), speak exceptionally clearly, probably because they are professionals who know the root causes and resultant effects of muddled speech. This is especially true of Kendrick, who describes her work thus: "I basically perform audio surgery on actors' words".

