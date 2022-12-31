« previous post |

Isaac Schultz, Gizmodo (12/20/22):

The Coolest Archaeological Discoveries of 2022

Let's revisit the best old stuff that made headlines this year.

Some of these are gruesome, e.g., the parasitic worms found in 2,700-year-old toilet, which reminds me of my experiences in Nepal. Many of them have implications for language and linguistics (see the references and links below). Most of them attest to cultural contacts across wide distances.

My favorite is King Tut's space dagger, made out of meteoritic iron, which is especially interesting, given that the Iron Age didn't begin until a century after King Tut's death.

The researchers did chemical analyses on the dagger and also turned to ancient Egyptian literature, where they found references to a special dagger gifted to King Tut’s grandfather by a foreign ruler.

(source: here, here)

The sheen, shape, and ornamentation of the dagger remind me of other fabled, ancient knives and swords from across Eurasia.

"Of precious swords and Old Sinitic reconstructions, part 7" (1/11/21) — with lengthy bibliography, and many other posts in this and other series on Language Log.

"Sword out of the stone" (8/9/08)

See C. Scott Littleton and Linda A. Malcor, From Scythia to Camelot: A Radical Reassessment of the Legends of King Arthur, the Knights of the Round Table, and the Holy Grail. New York and London: Garland, 1994; rev. pb. 2000. In the British journal, Religion, 28.3 (July, 1998), 294-300, I [VHM] wrote a review in which I pointed out that the celebrated motif of a mighty arm rising up out of the water holding aloft the hero's sword can also be found in a medieval Chinese tale from Dunhuang. That review is available electronically from ScienceDirect, if your library subscribes to it. Otherwise, I think this version on the Web is a fairly faithful copy.

Prepublication comment from June Teufel Dreyer:

I wondered if humans were present to see the meteorite come down, then decided to forge the dagger out of it. Surely would’ve been regarded as a sign from whatever heaven they believed in.

