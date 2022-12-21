« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Bill Benzon]

I’ve been spending a LOT of time with ChatGPT. So naturally, I decided to have it create some haiku. [VHM: See the link to Bill's blogpost after the page break.] This post is about that, but also about a most remarkable woman, Margaret Masterman (1910-1986). She’d studied with Wittgenstein in the 1930s and then went on to create the Cambridge Research Unit in Linguistics in the 1950s. There she became one of the founders of computational linguistics and had a computer generate haiku in 1969. As far as I know, it’s the first time that’s been done.

Take at look at the very end. I’ve taken to closing my dialogs by thanking ChatGPT. I know it’s not conscious, nor sentient, but why not? It’s fun. This time I decided to thank it in Japanese. Except that I neither speak nor read Japanese. But I can use Google Translate. I thought ChatGPT would have no trouble, but I do think its reply was rather clever.

Best of the season to you, and the rest of the Log.

"Margaret Masterman, pioneering computational linguist [+ Haiku]" (12/17/22)

VHM: This morning, around the same time that I received Bill Benzon's message with his blogpost about ChatGPT-generated haiku, I received a message from Don Keyser about human generated haiku that brought this article:

"The Capacious Haiku", Janine Beichman, Culture, nippon.com (12/21/22)

Here are examples of each type:

ChatGPT

The linguist's mind at work Masterman's haiku creation A poetic masterpiece

Matsuo Bashō (1644–94)

Octopus pots—

brief dreams beneath

the summer moon

—-

Takotsubo ya hakanaki yume o natsu no tsuki

蛸壺やはかなき夢を夏の月 松尾芭蕉

[This] poem is by Matsuo Bashō (1644–94), the greatest haiku poet of all. Octopus pots are ceramic pots that take advantage of the penchant of octopuses for squeezing into small spaces. The fishermen lower the pots to the bottom of the sea during the day and then pull them up shortly before dawn. In the darkness of the pot as it rests on the floor of the sea, the octopus settles in for the night, innocently dreaming, or so the poet imagines. At dawn, when it is hauled up, its brief dream—for the summer nights are short—will be over. Our life, its life, is no more than a dream. But it has been touched by the moon, symbol of enlightenment and eternity.

ChatGPT writes extensively about the nature of haiku and the writing of haiku, Masterman's contributions to the field of machine translation, and so on. Now I would like to see it describe, explain, and critique its own haiku. This is something that a human could readily do.

Selected readings

Permalink