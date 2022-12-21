ChatGPT writes Haiku
[This is a guest post by Bill Benzon]
"Margaret Masterman, pioneering computational linguist [+ Haiku]" (12/17/22)
VHM: This morning, around the same time that I received Bill Benzon's message with his blogpost about ChatGPT-generated haiku, I received a message from Don Keyser about human generated haiku that brought this article:
"The Capacious Haiku", Janine Beichman, Culture, nippon.com (12/21/22)
Here are examples of each type:
ChatGPT
The linguist's mind at work Masterman's haiku creation A poetic masterpiece
Matsuo Bashō (1644–94)
Octopus pots—
brief dreams beneath
the summer moon
—-
Takotsubo ya hakanaki yume o natsu no tsuki
蛸壺やはかなき夢を夏の月 松尾芭蕉
[This] poem is by Matsuo Bashō (1644–94), the greatest haiku poet of all. Octopus pots are ceramic pots that take advantage of the penchant of octopuses for squeezing into small spaces. The fishermen lower the pots to the bottom of the sea during the day and then pull them up shortly before dawn. In the darkness of the pot as it rests on the floor of the sea, the octopus settles in for the night, innocently dreaming, or so the poet imagines. At dawn, when it is hauled up, its brief dream—for the summer nights are short—will be over. Our life, its life, is no more than a dream. But it has been touched by the moon, symbol of enlightenment and eternity.
ChatGPT writes extensively about the nature of haiku and the writing of haiku, Masterman's contributions to the field of machine translation, and so on. Now I would like to see it describe, explain, and critique its own haiku. This is something that a human could readily do.
