Here's a different take on "plastic" Chinese… Michell Quinn, "PNW Chancellor Keon apologizes for ‘offensive and insensitive’ remark during commencement", Chicago Tribune 12/14/2022:

Purdue University Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon is apologizing for a culturally insensitive remark he made during the first of two commencement ceremonies Dec. 10.

The comment was a response after commencement keynote speaker Jim Dedelow finished his speech. Dedelow in his speech talked about a made-up language he created to entertain his new granddaughter and at one point used it to calm the baby from the stage when she squawked during his speech.

As Dedelow sat down, Keon came back to the podium and said, “Well, all I can say is,” and proceeded to speak in a made-up language that sounded as if he were trying to speak Chinese. He then said, “That’s sort of my Asian version of his …,” trailing off before going back on-script.

It wasn't really a "remark", in my opinion:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



Jim Dedelow's immediately-preceding contribution, which he identified as the "Ishka Maloofka" language, is more like fake Russian (or at least some Slavic variant):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Here's a clip giving more context for Thomas Keon's "remark":

Fake Chinese-like vocalizations have been a standard form of ethnic insult for more than a century. As far as I know, there's no comparable tradition of fake-Slavic slurs, though perhaps a reader will know more.

Double-talk imitations of American English have been discussed here before, e.g. "Yaourter" and "Prisencolinensinainciusol", though those (at least the second link) are more hommages than slurs.

