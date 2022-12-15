Fake 'Asian' speech at commencement
« previous post |
Here's a different take on "plastic" Chinese… Michell Quinn, "PNW Chancellor Keon apologizes for ‘offensive and insensitive’ remark during commencement", Chicago Tribune 12/14/2022:
Purdue University Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon is apologizing for a culturally insensitive remark he made during the first of two commencement ceremonies Dec. 10.
The comment was a response after commencement keynote speaker Jim Dedelow finished his speech. Dedelow in his speech talked about a made-up language he created to entertain his new granddaughter and at one point used it to calm the baby from the stage when she squawked during his speech.
As Dedelow sat down, Keon came back to the podium and said, “Well, all I can say is,” and proceeded to speak in a made-up language that sounded as if he were trying to speak Chinese. He then said, “That’s sort of my Asian version of his …,” trailing off before going back on-script.
It wasn't really a "remark", in my opinion:
Jim Dedelow's immediately-preceding contribution, which he identified as the "Ishka Maloofka" language, is more like fake Russian (or at least some Slavic variant):
Here's a clip giving more context for Thomas Keon's "remark":
Fake Chinese-like vocalizations have been a standard form of ethnic insult for more than a century. As far as I know, there's no comparable tradition of fake-Slavic slurs, though perhaps a reader will know more.
Double-talk imitations of American English have been discussed here before, e.g. "Yaourter" and "Prisencolinensinainciusol", though those (at least the second link) are more hommages than slurs.
Peter B. Golden said,
December 15, 2022 @ 3:23 pm
Victor, I agree completely. It was no "remark." It was an example of garden-variety racism. It is a sorry business that people like this are involved in higher education…or any education at all.
Making fun of foreign accents is as American as apple pie – in a nation of immigrants. Chico Marx of the Marx Brothers put on a quasi-Italian accent, but it was never used (as best I can remember) in an ethnically derogatory way. Sid Caesar did very funny comedy skits, usually based on a non-English-language movie, in which he spoke in a gibberish that sounded like German, Italian, Japanese etc., without actually saying a coherent sentence in any of those languages. English words were occasionally tossed in (and sometimes Yiddish too) so that the audience could follow, but the intent was never ethnic slurring. Using foreign accents was a standard comedy bit in vaudeville, but the person doing it usually came from the ethnic group whose accent he was using. During the Cold War there were any number of characters (often in cartoons) who spoke with heavy Slavic accents, but in my memory at least never used an actual Slavic (Russian) word other than "da" or "nyet". With imitations of Chinese, however, with its exaggerated "sing song" accent attempting to reflect the Toisan topolect so common in times past to the various Chinatowns of the US, it was definitely racist.