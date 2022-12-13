New definitions for "man" and "woman"
In case you hadn't heard:
"Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘woman’ to include trans women"
By Timothy Bella, Washington Post
December 13, 2022
A few paragraphs excerpted from the article:
“They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used,” Sophie White, a spokeswoman with Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said of the editors’ decision in a statement to The Post.
In the Cambridge entry for “woman,” the longtime definition for the word — “An adult female human being” — is still there and “remains unchanged,” White said. But an additional definition of the word appears below.
“An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth,” it reads.
Similar changes were made for the entry on "man".
Jenny Chu said,
December 13, 2022 @ 9:03 pm
I'm sure everyone will agree that this is a mildly interesting but mainly sensible decision based on ordinary observation of how people use language in the wild.
(Checking headlines)
Ah – perhaps I was too hasty.