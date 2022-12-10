« previous post |

With change of policy and official narrative also came the falling out of favor of the task force in charge of lockdowns, the Chinese people are not one to miss out such an opportunity to make some good old soviet jokes about their previous overlords#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/0IQnlg3Epb — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) December 9, 2022

If you want to get something done in China, stir up a "movement" — that's "yùndòng 運動 / 运动"), Jap. undō ("athletics; campaign; crusade; motion; move; movement; progression; propulsion; sport[s]; stir; exercise; work out")

But then the government will come and undo what you've done.

