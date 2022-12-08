« previous post |

Two recent developments seem to point in opposite directions. On one hand, we have R&D cutbacks as voice assistants are seen as failures. On the other hand, there's widespread enthusiasm for the impressive capabilities of ChatGPT, including suggestions that it will take over internet search (Ben Cost, "Rise of the bots: ‘Scary’ AI ChatGPT could eliminate Google within 2 years", NY Post 12/6/2022), destroy writing education (Stephen Marche, "The College Essay is Dead", The Atlantic 12/6/2022), and more.

Writing before the release of ChatGPT, Gary Marcus offered a sensible (and plausible) explanation for this apparent contradiction (Gary Marcus, "How come smart assistants have virtually no ability to converse, despite all the spectacular progress with large language models?", 11/22/2022). He rejects the silly idea that the engineers responsible for practical chatbots are ignorant or incapable, and instead offers these five possible reasons why ChatGPT-style large language models (LLMs) are not yet ready to save Alexa and the rest of them:

Here are my five best guesses; I suspect all five contributed:

LLMs are inherently unreliable. If Alexa were to make frequent errors, people would stop using it. Amazon would rather you trust Alexa for a few things like timers and music than sell you a system with much broader scope that you stop trusting and stop using. LLMs are unruly beasts; nobody knows how to make them refrain 100% of time from insulting users, giving bad advice, or just plain making stuff up. (Galactica was an epic failure in this regard.) Amazon doesn't want to get sued. Any one of these scenarios of LLMs gone awry (bad advice, insults, lies etc) could hurt the Amazon brand, open up litigation, etc.. It's just not worth the risk. Alexa has to do stuff in the world, like turning on lights, playing music, opening shades, etc; if Alexa could converse freely, user expectations would go through the roof, and mostly be unmeetable. (You could tell Alexa to wash the dishes, but until their robot division really picks up speed, that ain’t happening.) LLMs spit our words, not actions (and not API calls either). When an LLM produces a sentence, you can't directly use that sentence to control stuff, unless you build another system to parse the sentences into actions. Nobody knows how to do this reliably, either.

Bottom line: From the outset Large Language Models like GPT-3 have great at generating surrealist prose, and they can beat a lot of benchmarks, but they are not (and may never be) great tech for reliably inferring user intent from what users say.

Turning LLMs into a product that controls your home and talks to you in a way that would be reliable enough to use at scale in millions of homes is still a long, long way away.

A specific example of a factual problem, taken originally from the Mashable article cited above (where the answer is a bit shorter):

Let's say I'm painting a battle scene from the napoleonic wars. What color of paint should I use for the uniforms of the Royal Marines?

The uniforms of the Royal Marines would have typically been dark blue in color, so using a dark blue paint would be a good choice for painting them. It's important to keep in mind, however, that the exact shade of blue may vary depending on the specific time period and unit you are depicting in your battle scene. For a more accurate representation, you may want to do some research on the specific uniforms worn by the Royal Marines during the Napoleonic Wars.

And ChatGPT does much better than GPT-3 in the cases where I've checked:

Do ducks lay eggs?

Yes, ducks do lay eggs. Like other birds, ducks have a reproductive system that allows them to lay eggs. Female ducks, called hens, have ovaries that produce eggs, which are fertilized by a male duck's sperm and then incubated until they are ready to hatch. Ducks typically lay eggs on a regular basis and can lay several eggs each week. The number of eggs a duck can lay depends on the breed and the individual hen. Some ducks may lay as few as 5 eggs per year, while others can lay more than 200 eggs per year.

What about lions?

Lions are mammals, not birds, so they do not lay eggs. Unlike birds, which lay eggs, female lions give birth to live young after a gestation period of about 110 days. When a lioness gives birth, she typically gives birth to a litter of 2 to 4 cubs. The cubs are born blind and are completely dependent on their mother for the first few weeks of their lives. The mother lion will nurse and care for her cubs until they are old enough to start hunting and feeding on their own.

Do ticks carry Lyme Disease?

Yes, ticks can carry Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is a bacterial infection that is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected tick. The bacterium that causes Lyme Disease, Borrelia burgdorferi, is carried by certain types of ticks and is passed on to humans and animals when the tick bites them. The most common type of tick that carries Lyme Disease is the deer tick (Ixodes scapularis), also known as the black-legged tick. These ticks are found in wooded and grassy areas, and they can attach to humans and animals as they brush against vegetation. When a tick bites an infected animal, it can pick up the bacteria and then transmit it to another host when it bites again. If you have been bitten by a tick, it is important to watch for symptoms of Lyme Disease and to see a doctor if you develop any of the characteristic signs of the infection.

Do all ticks carry Lyme Disease?

No, not all ticks carry Lyme Disease. Only certain types of ticks are known to carry the bacterium that causes Lyme Disease, Borrelia burgdorferi. The most common type of tick that carries this bacterium is the deer tick (Ixodes scapularis), also known as the black-legged tick. These ticks are found in wooded and grassy areas in the northeastern, mid-Atlantic, and north-central United States. In other parts of the world, different species of ticks may carry the bacterium that causes Lyme Disease. However, not all ticks of these species will be infected with the bacterium, and not all ticks that carry the bacterium will transmit the infection to humans or animals.

