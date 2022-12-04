« previous post |

The spread of Greek language and culture across Asia has often been a topic of discussion in our posts, for which see "Selected readings" below. Now we have a long, richly illustrated article that summarizes much of what has come to be known on this subject, a large part of it aptly from the pages of Sino-Platonic Papers.

"The Ancient Greek Kingdoms of China"

By Arunansh B. Goswami, Greek Reporter (December 1, 2022)

Note that the author is an Indian. South Asia was an important conduit for the transmission of Sino-Hellenic cultural elements across Eurasia during antiquity. This is not a conclusive, academic paper, but a convenient, comprehensive survey that usefully introduces many themes for the further study of Greek influence in Eurasia during the last two millennia and more.

A few excerpts, starting from the beginning:

Most are unaware that there were Ancient Greek kingdoms in China and that Hellenism spread all the way to Japan and Korea via India. However, the fact is that the Greeks were indeed in China, and, in addition to this, Hellenism spread to the entirety of the East Asian Buddhist world. In fact, the first anthropomorphic statue of Buddha was created by the Greeks.

The famous Silk Road that connected Europe to China actually opened because of a war between Greeks of Alexandria Eschate. Alexandria Eschate, meaning “Alexandria the Farthest,” is located in the Fergana Valley in what is modern day Tajikistan and was founded by Alexander the Great as his northernmost base in Central Asia. During the Chinese Han dynasty, it was known as “The Battle for Heavenly Horses.”

With the fall of the last Classical Greek kingdom in the world, located in India, the power of Greeks in Asia was decimated. Yet, the culture, art, and philosophy they shared with Asians are still present. Mahayana Buddhism has been greatly influenced by the Greeks and has found plenty of adherents in several nations of Asia.

…

As per Lucas Christopoulos, several Hellenistic antiquities have been found in this city region of China. An archaeological dig revealed coins of Hermaios (Ermayasa) in the region of Khotan. These may indicate a continuous relation between the Greco-Bactrian kings and Khotan kingdom from the time of Euthydemos through to Hermaios.

A tapestry possibly representing a Greco-Scythian king was discovered at the Sampul cemetery situated near Khotan. The king appears with his spear and the centaur Chiron playing the trumpet and wearing the causia, a large Greco-Macedonian hat. A lion skin covers him.

…

In the city of Niya (Jingjue) in 1906, Aurel Stein discovered a series of clay seals with impressions of Pallas-Athena, including aegis and thunderbolt. There were also depictions of Eros, Heracles, and possibly a different Athena, Athena Alkidemos.

…

Given physical evidence such as coins with Greek lettering being excavated from Han Dynasty (202 BC – 9 AD, 25–220 AD) sites in Shaanxi and elsewhere, it is hard to deny Hellenic presence in the East Asian Heartland during antiquity. Numismatic, textile, sculptural, artistic, architectural, and other types of data (as illustrated in Goswami's article) from the classical Han through the medieval Tang (618-907 AD) period, and sometimes even earlier, attest to transcontinental transmission. For an instance of linguistic contact, see the first two items in the following bibliography.

It is no accident that the great Hungarian-British archeologist cum ethnographer, geographer, linguist and surveyor, Marc Aurel Stein (1862-1943), during his four expeditions to East Central Asia, was primarily interested in documenting Greco-Roman and Greco-Indian cultural presence. He, and his fellow explorers and archeologists like the Swede Sven Hedin (1865-1952) and the Frenchman Paul Pelliot (1878-1945), were not concerned with Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Europoid mummies.

Selected readings

—–

The following is a bibliography of related works by Lucas Christopoulos, who has decades of experience researching combat sports (especially wrestling) in Central and East Asia. More recently, he has been focusing on Greek themes in East Asian civilization more generally, but especially via art and archeology, and as textually corroborated.

Works by Lucas Christopoulos in Sino-Platonic Papers (SPP) — pdfs of all issues available for free at the site:



-Dionysian Rituals and the Golden Zeus of China #326 (2022), 123 pages

-Jin Dynasty Greco-Buddhist Atlas at the Zhongshan Grottoes #297 (2020), 16 pages

-Greek Influences on the Pazyryk-style Wrestling Motif of the Keshengzhuang Bronze Buckles #260 (2015), 13 pages

– Hellenes and Romans in ancient China (240 BC-1398 AD) #230 (2012), 79 pages

– Le gréco-bouddhisme et l’art du poing en Chine #148 (2005), 52 pages

The author has additional publications dealing with Sino-Hellenic cultural contact in other notable philological and sports journals, e.g.:

– Combat sports professionalism in medieval China (220-960 AD). Nikephoros: Zeitschrift fur Sport und Kultur im Altertum; Graz University, Austria n.26 (2015)

– Greek combat sports and their transmission to Central and East Asia. (pdf) Classical World Review: Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA. n.106.3 (2013)

– Early combat sports in China and the rise of professionalism (475 BC-220 AD) Nikephoros: Zeitschrift fur Sport und Kultur im Altertum; Graz University, Austria. n.23 (2010)

