The Daoist / Taoist classic, Daode jing / Tao-te ching (The Classic of the Way and Integrity / Power / Virtue), a brief text consisting of approximately 5,000 characters in 81 brief chapters, is one of the most frequently translated books in the world. Even people who don't know Classical Chinese, such as the first translator quoted below, somehow feel that they are qualified to try their hand at it, and are sometimes paid enormous sums to do so by distinguished publishing houses.

In this post, I will focus only on a single chapter, number 13. Out of the hundreds of versions I could cite, I will give here only half a dozen by way of example of what can be done with the same text.

Stephen Mitchell's version of chapter #13 is so different from Derek Liu's that it's mind-boggling.

Success is as dangerous as failure.

Hope is as hollow as fear.



What does it mean that success is as dangerous as failure?

Whether you go up the ladder or down it,

your position is shaky.

When you stand with your two feet on the ground,

you will always keep your balance.

What does it mean that hope is as hollow as fear?

Hope and fear are both phantoms

that arise from thinking of the self.

When we don’t see the self as self,

what do we have to fear?



See the world as your self.

Have faith in the way things are.

Love the world as your self;

then you can care for all things.

(translation by Stephen Mitchell, 1988)

——-

Favor and disgrace make one fearful

The greatest misfortune is the self

What does “favor and disgrace make one fearful” mean?

Favor is high; disgrace is low

Having it makes one fearful

Losing it makes one fearful

This is “favor and disgrace make one fearful”



What does “the greatest misfortune is the self” mean?

The reason I have great misfortune

Is that I have the self

If I have no self

What misfortune do I have?



So one who values the self as the world

Can be given the world

One who loves the self as the world

Can be entrusted with the world

(translation by Derek Lin, 2006)

Next we come to David Hinton's rendition:

Honor is a contagion deep as fear,

renown a calamity profound as self.



Why do I call honor a contagion deep as fear?

Honor always dwindles away,

so earning it fills us with fear

and losing it fills us with fear.



And why do I call renown a calamity profound as self?

We only know calamity because we have these selves.

If we didn’t have selves

what calamity could touch us?



When all beneath heaven is your self in renown

you trust yourself to all beneath heaven,

and when all beneath heaven is your self in love

you dwell throughout all beneath heaven.

(translation by David Hinton, 2015)

The two oldest manuscripts are from Guodian (before 300 BC — when the text was still in process of formation) and Mawangdui (168 BC — when the text had coalesced into two sections, though in the opposite order from what they are now, i.e., Dedao / Te-tao, not Daode / Tao-te). They have both been paleographcally studied, translated, and annotated by Robert Henricks.

“Regard favor and disgrace with alarm.”

"Respect great distress as you do your own person.”

What do I mean when I say “Regard favor and disgrace with alarm”?

Favor is inferior.

If you get it—be alarmed!

If you lose it—be alarmed!

This is what I mean when I say “Regard favor and disgrace with alarm.”

What do I mean when I say “Respect great distress as you do your own person”?

The reason why I have great distress Is that I have a body.

If I had no body, what distress would I have?

Therefore, to one who values acting for himself over acting on behalf of the world,

You can entrust the world.

And to one who in being parsimonious regards his person as equal to the world,

You can turn over the world.

(Mawangdui silk manuscript; 1989)

—-

1 “Favor” is really “disgrace”一it is like being in bondage.



2 Be wary with matters that cause great distress一treat them as if they



could mean your life.



3 Why do I say “Favor is really disgrace”?



4 Receiving favor puts you in a dependent position.



5 If you get it, it is like being [in] bondage;



6 If you lose it, it is like being in bondage.



7 This is what I mean by "Favor is really disgrace— it is like being in bondage.”



8 And why do I say "Be wary with matters that cause great distress— treat them as if they could mean your life”?



9 The reason we have great distress



10 Is that we have bodies;



11 If we did not have bodies, what would we worry about?



12 Therefore, with someone who values taking care of his life more than running the world，



13 To him we can entrust the world.



14 And with someone who dotes on his life as if it were the whole world,



15 To him we can turn over the world.

(Guodian bamboo slips; 2000)

Here's James Legge's version from Chinese Text Project:

寵辱若驚，貴大患若身。何謂寵辱若驚？寵為下，得之若驚，失之若驚，是謂寵辱若驚。何謂貴大患若身？吾所以有大患者，為吾有身，及吾無身，吾有何患？故貴以身為天下，若可寄天下；愛以身為天下，若可託天下。



(Loathing shame)

Favour and disgrace would seem equally to be feared; honour and great calamity, to be regarded as personal conditions (of the same kind). What is meant by speaking thus of favour and disgrace? Disgrace is being in a low position (after the enjoyment of favour). The getting that (favour) leads to the apprehension (of losing it), and the losing it leads to the fear of (still greater calamity) – this is what is meant by saying that favour and disgrace would seem equally to be feared. And what is meant by saying that honour and great calamity are to be (similarly) regarded as personal conditions? What makes me liable to great calamity is my having the body (which I call myself); if I had not the body, what great calamity could come to me? Therefore he who would administer the kingdom, honouring it as he honours his own person, may be employed to govern it, and he who would administer it with the love which he bears to his own person may be entrusted with it.

(Legge; 1891)

And here's the translation of the Mawangdui silk manuscript by VHM:

"Being favored is so disgraceful that it startles,

Being honored is an affliction as great as one's body."



What is the meaning of

"Being favored is so disgraceful that it startles"?



Favor is debasing;

To find it is startling,

To lose it is startling.



This is the meaning of

"Being favored is so disgraceful that it startles."



What is the meaning of

"Being honored is an affliction as great as one's body"?



The reason I suffer great afflictions is because I have a body;

If I had no body, what affliction could I suffer?



Therefore,

When a man puts more emphasis on caring for his body

than on caring for all under heaven,

then all under heaven can be entrusted to him.

When a man is sparing of his body in caring for all under heaven,

then all under heaven can be delivered to him.

(translation by Victor H. Mair)

Victorian though it may be, the version of James Legge (1815-1897) is more intelligible than the contemporary translations of Steven Mitchell and Derek Liu.

