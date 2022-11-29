« previous post |

Following up on yesterday's "Embedding depth" post, I've done the same analysis to the 62 Inaugural Addresses of U.S. presidents. (Actually, 61 of them — I had to omit John Adams' 1797 address, because its 35th sentence is 797 words long, which made the standard version of the Berkeley Neural Parser break down in tears…)

As I noted in "Complexity" (9/7/2005), these texts exhibit the general historical trend towards decreasing sentence length:

It won't be surprising to see that the mean parse depth (i.e. the number of non-terminal nodes between the root of the sentence and a given token) follows a similar declining path:

And likewise the mean clause depth (which is the number of S-nodes along the path from the root to a given token):

So it won't be a surprise to see that the mean parse depth correlates with the mean sentence length:

And similarly for the mean clause depth:

It's not surprising that depth measures correlate with sentence length — to some extent this is inevitable, and in a consistent writing (or speaking) style the correlation will be nearly perfect. But it seems likely that some styles (and writers) are genuinely more hypotactic or paratactic than others, and those differences should be quantified as different relationships between length and embedding measures. More on this later, I hope…

As a side note, I find Adams' 797-word sentence as hard to follow as the parser did — though my problems are semantic and rhetorical rather than simple overloading of a word-sequence list. Perhaps a more historically-informed reader can interpret it for us, in the context of the strange 1796 election that it followed, and the passage earlier in the address where Adams says

In the midst of these pleasing ideas we should be unfaithful to ourselves if we should ever lose sight of the danger to our liberties if anything partial or extraneous should infect the purity of our free, fair, virtuous, and independent elections. If an election is to be determined by a majority of a single vote, and that can be procured by a party through artifice or corruption, the Government may be the choice of a party for its own ends, not of the nation for the national good. If that solitary suffrage can be obtained by foreign nations by flattery or menaces, by fraud or violence, by terror, intrigue, or venality, the Government may not be the choice of the American people, but of foreign nations. It may be foreign nations who govern us, and not we, the people, who govern ourselves; and candid men will acknowledge that in such cases choice would have little advantage to boast of over lot or chance.

