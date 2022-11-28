« previous post | next post »

In "Trends" (3/27/2022) I compared the distributions of sentence lengths in Ernest Hemingway's A Moveable Feast and Ursula K. Le Guin's The Wave in the Mind. The background, and some of the conclusions, can be found in the slides for my SHEL12 presentation. Hemingway is known for his short and simple sentences — see e.g. "Homo Hemingwayensis", 1/9/2005, for some discussion — but as I showed, his average sentence length is actually a bit on the long side for his time. And his overall distribution of sentence lengths is essentially identical that found in (later) work by Ursula K. Le Guin, despite her hilarious discussion of an alleged difference in her 1992 essay "Introducing Myself":

But in that same presentation, I discussed the traditional distinction between hypotaxis (= syntactic subordination) and parataxis (= stringing things together) — which raises the possibility that Hemingway's notorious "short sentences" are really not so much short as paratactic.

So I installed the Berkeley Neural Parser, and used it to parse all of A Moveable Feast and The Wave in the Mind. I then mapped the parser output to xml, used the lxml library to extract the paths from the sentence root to each leaf token, and counted each token's embedding depth.

To illustrate the process, here are the results for a short sentence from A Moveable Feast:

The women drunkards were called poivrottes which meant female rummies. (S (NP (DT The) (NNS women) (NNS drunkards)) (VP (VBD were) (VP (VBN called) (S (NP (NNS poivrottes))) (SBAR (WHNP (WDT which)) (S (VP (VBD meant) (NP (JJ female) (NNS rummies))))))) (. .)) /S/NP/DT The /S/NP/NNS women /S/NP/NNS drunkards /S/VP/VBD were /S/VP/VP/VBN called /S/VP/VP/S/NP/NNS poivrottes /S/VP/VP/SBAR/WHNP/WDT which /S/VP/VP/SBAR/S/VP/VBD meant /S/VP/VP/SBAR/S/VP/NP/JJ female /S/VP/VP/SBAR/S/VP/NP/NNS rummies /S/PERIOD . 3 The 3 women 3 drunkards 3 were 4 called 6 poivrottes 6 which 7 meant 8 female 8 rummies 2 .

(Of course, the parser is not always right, and a different syntactic theory would also yield different numbers, but this should do to go on with…)

As it turns out, the overall distributions of embedding depths between those works are not strikingly different:

Hemingway has more tokens at depth=2, and also more at depths from 16 to 29 — which Le Guin makes up for at depths 4 to 7. (More later on where these small differences come from…)

But to see what a more genuinely hypotactic style would look like, let's add Charles Dickens' American Notes, which has fewer tokens at depths 2-9, and strikingly more at depths 10-30:

If we look only the depth of clausal embedding (i.e. how many S-nodes separate each token from the root, ignoring all other non-terminals), we see a similar result — Le Guin and Hemingway are nearly identical, while Dickens is significantly more hypotactic:

That's all I have time for this morning — more later on some broader historical data.

