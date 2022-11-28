« previous post |

Students from the elite school Tsinghua University protested with Friedmann equation. I have no idea what this equation means, but it does not matter.

It's the pronunciation: it's similar to "free的man" (free man)—a spectacular and creative way to express, with intelligence. pic.twitter.com/m5zomeTRPF — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) November 27, 2022

Lexical note

的, by far the highest frequency glyph in written Sinitic, one out of 20 in large corpora. In this context may be construed as an attributive marker; pronounced "de", or you can think of it as just "d". Full description in Wiktionary.



News reports

