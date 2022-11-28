What do the Friedmann equations have to do with the student protests in China?
« previous post |
Students from the elite school Tsinghua University protested with Friedmann equation. I have no idea what this equation means, but it does not matter.— Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) November 27, 2022
It's the pronunciation: it's similar to "free的man" (free man)—a spectacular and creative way to express, with intelligence. pic.twitter.com/m5zomeTRPF
Lexical note
的, by far the highest frequency glyph in written Sinitic, one out of 20 in large corpora. In this context may be construed as an attributive marker; pronounced "de", or you can think of it as just "d". Full description in Wiktionary.
- "A Northeastern topolectal morpheme without a corresponding character" (6/9/20)
- "No character for the most frequent morpheme in Taiwanese" (12/10/13)
News reports
References
- Friedmann equations — the particular equation in question is the next to the last one given here
- Alexander Friedmann (1888-1925)
Selected readings
- "The ultimate protest against censorship" (11/27/22) — blank sheet of paper
- "Pandemic lockdown slogans" (11/27/22)