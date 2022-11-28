What do the Friedmann equations have to do with the student protests in China?

November 28, 2022 @ 1:31 pm · Filed by under Language and mathematics, Language and politics, Slogans

« previous post |

Lexical note

的, by far the highest frequency glyph in written Sinitic, one out of 20 in large corpora.  In this context may be construed as an attributive marker; pronounced "de", or you can think of it as just "d".  Full description in Wiktionary.

 

News reports

 

References

 

Selected readings

 

November 28, 2022 @ 1:31 pm · Filed by under Language and mathematics, Language and politics, Slogans


Leave a Comment