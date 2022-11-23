« previous post |

Warwick Ball,The Eurasian Steppe: People, Movement, Ideas, Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2022. 414+xix pp. ISBN: 978-1-4744-8806-8, £19.99 (pbk).

The work under review is a revised and expanded edition of the author’s earlier The Gates of Asia: The Eurasian Steppe and the Limits of Europe (London: East & West Publishing, 2015), although he prefers to describe it as “a new book rather than a new edition” (p.4). In taking on the vast sweep of Eurasian steppe history, the author’s stated aim is “to focus on those subjects that shaped Europe, even at the cost of glossing over the effect on other regions such as the Middle East, South Asia, or China” (p.3). Ball is an archaeologist, so it is not surprising that the book draws heavily on archaeology, although he ventures as well in to other topics such as language, ethnicity, mythology, and art (the possible echoes of Scythian motifs in art nouveau, for example).

The historical narrative begins with the fifth millennium BCE and concludes with a chapter on Russia as “a modern steppe empire”. Much discussion is devoted to nomadic pastoralism, the history of which is, as the author notes,“very much a history of Eurasia, a history of the movements of peoples, of armies and languages that have fundamentally affected every part of the continent” (p. 21). Writing such a broad work necessarily entails reliance on the research and conclusions of others, specialists in the many diverse areas covered (references to Peter Golden and Nicola DiCosmo are especially prominent throughout the book).

The author’s distinct perspective comes through mainly in his choice of what material to include (in this case, that which is deemed relevant to Europe), but he does occasionally venture some thought-provoking opinions. One of the mysteries of historical linguistics is why and how immigrant conquerors , who were usually dwarfed in number by the populations they subjugated, could impose their language in some cases, while in others they adopted the local tongue and became assimilated. Ball wonders whether this might be explained by the difference between conquerors who brought their women with them versus those who married locally (p.63). The discussion of women’s roles in steppe culture is developed in a chapter on “Amazons”; i.e. female warriors and the overall status of women.

