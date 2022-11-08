A former geisha becomes Kimono Mom and learns English

The following note and video were sent to me by Bill Benzon.  The video is too long (19:15) to make as the main content of this post, but it is captivating, and I warmly recommend it to anyone who is interested in the topics it covers, especially English language learning by Japanese.

The video features Moe, the former geisha who successfully transitioned to Kimono Mom.  Among her interlocutors is a woman from Brazil who has a lot of interesting things to say about Portuguese (especially how different the grammar is from English).  Aside from discoursing on language teaching and learning, Moe is very good at talking about food and cooking for her little family, so if you like that sort of thing, hop on her channel (see below) and you will have many popular videos to choose from.

Here's the note from Bill Benzon introducing us to Moe's English learning video:

You might find this video interesting. It’s by a YouTuber who calls herself “Kimono Mom.”  She’s a Japanese woman with a young daughter. She makes videos about Japanese home cooking, but also more generally about her life and family. She’s learning English so she can provide an English language voice over. In this video she talks about how she is learning English. 
 
She begins by telling us, in English, what the video’s about. One thing she does is take an online course in conversational English. Then, starting at 11:31, she explains how she produces the English-language voice over. It’s a painstaking process that involves, among other things, an app called YouGlish.
 
She’s been on YouTube for about 2 years and has over a million viewers,. She says about 80% of them are female, which makes sense given their content. They are generally fascinating.
 
Note: Since I don’t speak Japanese, much less read it, I watch her videos with closed captions. I assume they are driven by AI for translation and transcription.

Moe's English language learning video (over half a million views): 

How I study English | Make Video in English

Moe's YouTube channel

Kimono Mom

Analytics for Moe's channel:

  • Subscribers

    1.37M 

  • Total Views

    141.58M

  • Average Video Views

    429.43K

  • Total Videos

    185

  1. Terry K. said,

    November 8, 2022 @ 9:16 am

    When she starts speaking in Japanese, she a couple times includes the English word "speaking". I'm curious why. Any incite from those who know Japanese? There's nothing in the English subtitles that suggests to me why she'd say this word in English. I do know (from the subtitles) she's talking about speaking English, in terms of the actual act of speaking it.

