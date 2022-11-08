A former geisha becomes Kimono Mom and learns English
The following note and video were sent to me by Bill Benzon. The video is too long (19:15) to make as the main content of this post, but it is captivating, and I warmly recommend it to anyone who is interested in the topics it covers, especially English language learning by Japanese.
The video features Moe, the former geisha who successfully transitioned to Kimono Mom. Among her interlocutors is a woman from Brazil who has a lot of interesting things to say about Portuguese (especially how different the grammar is from English). Aside from discoursing on language teaching and learning, Moe is very good at talking about food and cooking for her little family, so if you like that sort of thing, hop on her channel (see below) and you will have many popular videos to choose from.
Here's the note from Bill Benzon introducing us to Moe's English learning video:
Moe's English language learning video (over half a million views):
How I study English | Make Video in English
Moe's YouTube channel
Analytics for Moe's channel:
-
Subscribers1.37M
-
Total Views141.58M
-
Average Video Views429.43K
-
Total Videos185
Terry K. said,
November 8, 2022 @ 9:16 am
When she starts speaking in Japanese, she a couple times includes the English word "speaking". I'm curious why. Any incite from those who know Japanese? There's nothing in the English subtitles that suggests to me why she'd say this word in English. I do know (from the subtitles) she's talking about speaking English, in terms of the actual act of speaking it.