"Ethical misconduct"?
"Another Trump appointee provides a lesson in ethical misconduct", WaPo 11/5/2022:
The Office of the Inspector General issued a report last month identifying a series of “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by J. Brett Blanton, appointed by President Donald Trump and sworn in in early 2020.
The headline briefly sent me down a sort of semantic garden path, based on interpreting ethical in the sense "Morally approvable; good" (Wiktionary) or "conforming to accepted standards of conduct" (Merriam-Webster). In other words, I was expecting to read about some misconduct that was, paradoxically, ethical — which of course is the premise of a thousand novels and movies.
My misperception might perhaps also have been based on a structural ambiguity in the interpretation of mis-, vaguely analogous to the treatment of un- in the infamous expression "Antarctica is uninhabited by man". In support of that (unlikely) view, the phrase "administrative, ethical and policy violations" immediately set me straight.
The obligatory screenshot:
Sven said,
November 7, 2022 @ 8:29 am
I could imagine that this is not necessarily related to negation but could be just about the meaning of "ethical". The German word "ethisch" does not alway mean "morally approvable", but can also mean "related to questions of ethics". Perhaps this ambiguity is also present in English?
unekdoud said,
November 7, 2022 @ 8:54 am
In the same way, logical fallacies aren't.
Cervantes said,
November 7, 2022 @ 9:26 am
Actually it seems redundant. If "ethical" means "conforming to accepted standards of conduct", then misconduct means acting unethically. There isn't any other kind of misconduct, at least not in this context.
David Kidd said,
November 7, 2022 @ 9:43 am
"Misconduct of an ethical nature" as opposed to misconduct of some other nature…
DF said,
November 7, 2022 @ 10:21 am
Like “civil disobedience.” Maybe the recent meme of “quiet quitting” has also primed the mind for reading a norm-breaking action with a preceding modifier.
Philip Taylor said,
November 7, 2022 @ 10:39 am
I agree with Sven here — if a doctor were to refuse to see a patient because (for example) that patient was sleeping with the doctor's wife, the doctor's refusal would be unethical but not immoral.
J.W. Brewer said,
November 7, 2022 @ 10:42 am
The OIG report the article references includes the sentence "The OIG identified a significant amount of administrative, ethical and policy violations as well as evidence of criminal violations throughout the investigation." In the sequence, it's hard to misparse "ethical … violations" as "conduct that violates some rule but is nonetheless ethical," although I guess that misparse might still be available for "ethical violations" on a standalone basis if it wasn't jargon you were previously familiar with? (Which it is for me, so I have no good intuition here.)
https://www.oversight.gov/sites/default/files/oig-reports/AOC/2021-0011-INVI-P-Oversight-Post-Final_0.pdf