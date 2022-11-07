« previous post | next post »

"Another Trump appointee provides a lesson in ethical misconduct", WaPo 11/5/2022:

The Office of the Inspector General issued a report last month identifying a series of “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by J. Brett Blanton, appointed by President Donald Trump and sworn in in early 2020.

The headline briefly sent me down a sort of semantic garden path, based on interpreting ethical in the sense "Morally approvable; good" (Wiktionary) or "conforming to accepted standards of conduct" (Merriam-Webster). In other words, I was expecting to read about some misconduct that was, paradoxically, ethical — which of course is the premise of a thousand novels and movies.

My misperception might perhaps also have been based on a structural ambiguity in the interpretation of mis-, vaguely analogous to the treatment of un- in the infamous expression "Antarctica is uninhabited by man". In support of that (unlikely) view, the phrase "administrative, ethical and policy violations" immediately set me straight.

The obligatory screenshot:

