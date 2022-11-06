« previous post |

As promised, here are the additional paragraphs from Vandermeersch on the roots of rationality in the earliest levels of Sinitic script. They come from John Lagerwey who will be awarded the 3rd “Prix Vandermeersch” on November 18. John explains:

I don’t have the time right now to give the full answer JPL deserves, but I am attaching the quotes from VDM’s Wangdao that I commented on recently during the day in his honor. This gives a number of key quotes from his work on “teleological” vs “morphological” and therefore constitutes the best answer to JPL at this time.

For the convenience of readers, I [VHM] am alternating Google translations with the original French text, section by section. I have made a few small modifications that are marked with my initials, and a few tiny ones for idiomaticity that are not marked.

For the latest study and lexicographical material touching on the subject of this post, see below at the very bottom.

Léon Vandermeersch, Wangdao ou La voie royale II Recherches sur l’esprit des institutions de la Chine archaïque, structures politiques, les rites

Léon Vandermeersch, Wangdao or The Royal Way II Research on the spirit of institutions in archaic China, political structures, rites

Chapitre XVIII Ritualisme et morpho-logique

Chapter XVIII Ritualism and morpho-logic

267-« Le trait le plus caractéristique de la conception chinoise de l’ordre social n’est-il pas le ritualisme, c’est-à-dire, au fond, la priorité de la formalité sur la finalité ? Le sens des rites, autrement dit la conviction de la suffisance de l’ordre formel, est l’âme des institutions de la Chine antique, la vertu indispensable à la pratique de la voie royale ».

267-"Isn't the most characteristic feature of the Chinese conception of the social order ritualism, that is to say, basically, the priority of formality over finality? The meaning of the rites, in other words the conviction of the sufficiency of the formal order, is the soul of the institutions of ancient China, the virtue essential to the practice of the royal way."

268-« En somme, nous concevons l’acte rituel, réglé seulement formellement, d’une façon toute négative par opposition aux actes pleinement efficaces, dont la forme ne peut être réglée pour elle-même puisqu’elle est nécessairement déterminée par leur finalité ».

268-"In short, we conceive of the ritual act, regulated only formally, in a completely negative way as opposed to fully effective acts, the form of which cannot be regulated for itself since it is necessarily determined by their finality. "

271-« La pensée téléo-logicienne n’ignore pas la régulation purement formelle de l’action : ainsi la règle de la conduite routière à droite ou à gauche, par exemple, dans nos sociétés, est-elle établie à l’instar d’une institution purement rituelle. Cependant la téléo-logique n’en construit alors pas moins la forme normalisée des comportements comme un moyen déduit de l’harmonie des conduites préfigurée comme fin. Au contraire, la morpho-logique ne procède que par recherche de proche en proche des formes véritablement structurantes cachées sous la confusion des apparences et dont les correspondances font l’harmonie profonde de l’univers, car ces formes sont déterminées par des raisons li non pas déductibles à partir d’idées conçues dans l’esprit, mais marquées seulement dans la réalité même … Le bon lapidaire travaille le jade en en dégageant une pièce qui devient carré, disque ou demi-lune selon le sens des veines de la pierre et indépendamment d’aucun modèle préconçu.

271-"Teleo-logician thought does not ignore the purely formal regulation of action: thus the rule of driving on the road to the right or to the left, for example, in our societies, is established like a purely ritual institution. However, teleo-logic then nonetheless constructs the normalized form of behavior as a means deduced from the harmony of behavior prefigured as an end. On the contrary, morpho-logic only proceeds by searching step by step for the truly structuring forms hidden under the confusion of appearances and whose correspondences create the deep harmony of the universe, because these forms are determined by reasons li that are not not deductible from ideas conceived in the mind, but marked only in reality itself… The good lapidary works the jade by releasing a piece which becomes square, disc or half-moon according to the direction of the veins of the stone and independent of any preconceived model.

De même que la structure interne du bloc de jade impose au lapidaire les lignes de la pièce qui sort de ses mains, de même la configuration des rapports perçus comme constitutifs du corps social, – à savoir des rapports de parenté -, impose au Ritualiste la forme de l’organisation politique de la société dont il ne fait que raffiner le dispositif. La régulation des fonctions sociales, le bon ordre entre les hommes, résultent ainsi fondamentalement de la rationalisation formelle des relations tenues pour naturelles entre les personnes, les relations familiales, et non pas de l’action contraignante d’un appareil artificiel de gouvernement.

Just as the internal structure of the block of jade imposes on the lapidary the lines of the piece which comes out of his hands, so the configuration of the relations perceived as constituting the social body, – namely relations of kinship -, imposes on the Ritualist the form of the political organization of society, the system of which it only refines. The regulation of social functions, the good order between men, thus result fundamentally from the formal rationalization of relations held to be natural between people, family relations, and not from the constraining action of an artificial apparatus of government.

Bien des aspects remarquables de la philosophie politique chinoise classique s’expliquent à partir de là. Par exemple, si aucune alternative n’a jamais été recherchée à la forme monarchique de l’organisation sociale, c’est que la royauté ne pouvait être mise en cause en tant que forme générale de la structure rationnelle inhérente à la société humaine. Ou encore, l’absence de toute conscience de la notion de liberté ; absence qui nous paraît injustifiable, et qui pourtant va de soi dans l’horizon d’une pensée négligeant la finalité et par conséquent ignorant nécessairement la liberté, à laquelle elle substitue, dans le cadre de la morpho-logique, le sens de la spontanéité ziran 自然, dont par contre la mentalité téléo-logicienne ne fait aucun usage ».

Many remarkable aspects of classical Chinese political philosophy can be explained from this. For example, if no alternative has ever been sought to the monarchical form of social organization, it is because royalty could not be questioned as a general form of the rational structure inherent in human society. Or again, the absence of any awareness of the notion of freedom; absence which seems unjustifiable to us, and which nevertheless goes without saying in the horizon of a thought neglecting finality and consequently necessarily ignoring freedom, for which it substitutes, within the framework of morpho-logic, the sense of spontaneity ziran 自然, of which, on the other hand, the teleo-logician mentality makes no use”.

281-82 « La spéculation rituelle tient une place capitale dans le développement de la pensée chinoise antique. Partie de l’interprétation des formes des sacrifices, à savoir leurs jours, leurs lieux, les multiples dispositions de leur cérémonial tels que la divination les fixait, -formes interprétées selon leurs correspondances entre elles abstraction faite de la finalité théologique de l’acte sacrificiel, cette spéculation n’a pas manqué de s’étendre à tous les aspects des événements que les sacrifices étaient censés provoquer ou détourner … et à toutes les modalités des entreprises dont les sacrifices étaient censés assurer le succès … De la systématisation des formes liturgiques proprement dites, la spéculation rituelle a donc débordé progressivement sur toutes les formes de l’action en général, sur toutes les formes du mouvement de l’ensemble des êtres de l’univers, intégrées dans une vaste liturgie cosmique, dont le cérémonial cultuel, parfaitement déterminé jusque dans ses moindres détails, est resté le modèle exemplaire ».

281-82 “Ritual speculation holds a key place in the development of ancient Chinese thought. Part of the interpretation of the forms of the sacrifices, namely their days, their places, the multiple provisions of their ceremonial such as the divination fixed them, -forms interpreted according to their correspondences between them apart from the theological finality of the sacrificial act , this speculation did not fail to extend to all aspects of the events that the sacrifices were supposed to provoke or divert… and to all the modalities of the enterprises whose sacrifices were supposed to ensure the success… From the systematization of liturgical forms properly say, ritual speculation has therefore gradually overflowed into all forms of action in general, into all forms of movement of all beings in the universe, integrated into a vast cosmic liturgy, including worship ceremonial, perfectly determined down to the smallest detail, has remained the exemplary model”.

Jamais, cependant, la spéculation rituelle n’aurait pu prendre un pareil développement sans l’appuis d’un certain type de rationalité répondant dans la vision chinoise du monde aux exigences de la morpho-logique. Le ritualisme chinois va de pair avec le rationalisme divinatoire qui lui est propre et qu’il faut essayer d’élucider ».

Never, however, could ritual speculation have taken such a development without the support of a certain type of rationality responding in the Chinese vision of the world to the requirements of morpho-logic. Chinese ritualism goes hand in hand with the divinatory rationalism which is proper to it and which we must try to elucidate”.

Chapitre XIX Le rationalisme divinatoire

Chapter XIX Divinatory Rationalism

285- « Si la pensée grecque est empreinte de l’esprit du potier, lequel travaille la masse amorphe de l’argile rendu d’abord parfaitement malléable puis tournée entièrement à l’idée de l’artisan, nous avons vu que la pensée chinoise était marquée par l’esprit du lapidaire, lequel fait l’expérience de la résistance du jade et déploie tout son art seulement à tirer parti du sens des strates de la matière brute pour dégager de celle-ci la forme qui y préexistait et dont nul ne pouvait avoir l’idée avant de la découvrir … Ainsi, ce serait le sentiment que la raison des choses se révèle par des lignes d’éclatement, qui aurait conduit le tailleur de pierre du néolithique à prêter une signification rationnelle aux fissures apparues sur les restes des os des victimes sacrificielles après l’holocauste. Des fissures bien disposées ne révélaient-elles pas, comme sur un éclat de pierre, que la victime avait été convenablement offerte, et des fissures mal disposées, que quelque contre-sens avait été commis ? Ultérieurement, le passage de la proto-ostéomancie post-sacrificielle à l’ostéomancie proprement dite, en ouvrant un champ illimité aux applications de la séméiologie divinatoire, permit d’élever l’image des lignes de fissuration prises pour sens de la transformation des choses au niveau d’une conception générale de la rationalité de tous les mouvements de l’univers. Dès lors, c’est dans l’histoire de la divination que s’inscrit le développement de la pensée morpho-logicienne ».

285- "If Greek thought is imbued with the spirit of the potter, who works the amorphous mass of clay first made perfectly malleable then turned entirely to the idea of ​​the craftsman, we have seen that Chinese thought was marked by the spirit of the lapidary, who experiences the resistance of jade and deploys all his art only to take advantage of the sense of the strata of the raw material to release from it the form which preexisted there and of which no one could not have had the idea before discovering it… Thus, it would be the feeling that the reason for things is revealed by lines of bursting, which would have led the stonemason of the Neolithic to lend a rational significance to the cracks appearing on the remains of the bones of sacrificial victims after the holocaust. Didn't well-placed cracks reveal, as on a shard of stone, that the victim had been properly offered, and ill-placed cracks, that some misinterpretation had been committed? Subsequently, the transition from post-sacrificial proto-osteomancy to osteomancy proper, by opening an unlimited field to the applications of divinatory semiology, made it possible to elevate the image of lines of fissuring taken as the meaning of the transformation of things. at the level of a general conception of the rationality of all the movements of the universe. From then on, it is in the history of divination that the development of morpho-logician thought is inscribed."

288- « La figure formée par la fissuration de la pièce était en effet interprétée non pas comme un présage, comme un simple indice avant-coureur de la nature bonne ou mauvaise de l’événement attendu, mais comme une révélation des lignes maîtresses de la structure de l’événement lui-même ».

288- "The figure formed by the cracking of the piece was in fact interpreted not as an omen, as a simple harbinger of the good or bad nature of the expected event, but as a revelation of the main lines of the structure of the event itself”.

289-90 « Le point essentiel est ici que le devin n’interroge pas, à proprement parler, les esprits, mais scrute leur réaction à une offrande … Telle paraît bien être la raison pour laquelle le long des fissures ostéomantiques furent gravées, après coup, des graphies transcrivant les mandats divinatoires : pour authentifier devant les puissances de l’au-delà le sens qu’avaient donné à ces mandats le résultat de la divination … Généralisée au début de l’époque Yin, c’est cette procédure qui est à l’origine des inscriptions oraculaires parvenues jusqu’à nous. C’est elle qui est même à l’origine de l’écriture chinoise … L’écriture, en Chine … doit être reconnue fille de la divination ».

289-90 “The essential point here is that the diviner does not, strictly speaking, question the spirits, but scrutinizes their reaction to an offering… Such seems to be the reason why along the osteomantic fissures were engraved, after the fact, spellings transcribing the divinatory mandates: to authenticate before the powers of the beyond the meaning that the result of the divination had given to these mandates… Generalized at the beginning of the Yin period, it is this procedure which is at the origin of the oracular inscriptions that have come down to us. It is she who is even at the origin of Chinese writing… Writing, in China… must be recognized as the daughter of divination”.

310- « Dans la représentation du monde édifiée par le rationalisme divinatoire, toutes les formes sont des tracés de transformations à venir. Les rites, qui suivent ces formes, ne relèvent donc nullement d’un conformisme figé. Ils sont chargés d’un pouvoir d’organisation, de perfectionnement de l’ordre du monde, qu’ils empruntent à la dynamique des raisons formelles des choses li 理 ».

310- “In the representation of the world constructed by divinatory rationalism, all forms are traces of future transformations. The rites, which follow these forms, are therefore in no way a matter of rigid conformism. They are charged with a power of organization, of perfecting the order of the world, which they borrow from the dynamics of the formal reasons for things li 理”.

Chapitre XX Structuration liturgique de l’univers et calendrier

Chapter XX Liturgical structuring of the universe and calendar

317- « La dialectique de la spéculation morpho-logique et de la pratique des rites conduit à dégager, comme principes de l’organisation du monde, non pas des lois déterminantes selon la causalité, mais les modèles structuraux d’un déterminisme selon la formalité, qui, plutôt que d’enchaîner les phénomènes les uns aux autres par des liens de cause à effet, les coordonne par les correspondances de leurs formes et les engrènements de leurs transformations … Si elle n’attache aucune signification aux rapports de type causal, elle accorde un sens capital à la situation spatio-temporelle comme telle … Le Ritualiste, qui ne porte aucun intérêt au calcul des moyens et des fins, calcule au contraire de fort près tout le dispositif de l’action dans l’espace et dans le temps en vue de sa réussite, c’est-à-dire de sa parfaite intégration à l’ensemble des mouvements de l’univers …

317- “The dialectic of morpho-logical speculation and the practice of rites leads to identifying, as principles of the organization of the world, not determining laws according to causality, but the structural models of a determinism according to formality. , which, rather than linking phenomena to each other by links of cause and effect, coordinates them by the correspondences of their forms and the meshing of their transformations… If it attaches no meaning to causal type relations, it grants capital meaning to the spatio-temporal situation as such… time for its success, that is to say its perfect integration into all the movements of the universe…

Les dispositifs selon lesquels les actes sont ordonnés de façon purement formelle dans l’espace et dans le temps sont ceux de la liturgie. Pour la conscience rituelle, toute pratique est effectivement -organisée liturgiquement ; le cours des choses lui-même est liturgique ».

The devices according to which acts are ordered in a purely formal way in space and time are those of the liturgy. For ritual consciousness, all practice is effectively organized liturgically; the course of things itself is liturgical”.

318- « C’est en effet à partir de la systématisation liturgique du temps que les Chinois ont conçu celle de l’espace, le géomancien ayant toujours été, chez, eux, à l’école du calendériste. La science calendérique est en Chine la science fondamentale du rationalisme divinatoire, comme la géométrie a pu l’être, en Grèce, du rationalisme positif ».

318- “It is indeed from the liturgical systematization of time that the Chinese conceived that of space, the geomancer having always been, with them, at the school of the calenderist. Calendric science is the fundamental science of divinatory rationalism in China, just as geometry was able to be, in Greece, of positive rationalism."

Chapitre XXI De la divinisation de la nature à la cosmologie rituelle

Chapter XXI From the divinization of nature to ritual cosmology

376- « Le culte ancestral a cessé d’être un besoin d’hommes crédules désireux de se faire des protecteurs dans un monde supérieur d’esprits surnaturels, pour devenir un devoir d’hommes attachés à la loi du Ciel, par souci de se conduire selon l’ordre de l’univers afin d’éviter de briser leur destinée, et de l’accomplir sans accident jusqu’à son double terme, de décès d’entre les vivants d’abord, puis de dissolution au milieu des souffles cosmiques ».

376- "Ancestral worship has ceased to be a need of credulous men wishing to make themselves protectors in a superior world of supernatural spirits, to become a duty of men attached to the law of Heaven, for the sake of lead according to the order of the universe in order to avoid breaking their destiny, and to accomplish it without accident until its double term, of death among the living first, then of dissolution in the middle of the cosmic breaths”.

Chapitre XXIII Le régime rituel 2. La formalisation des conduites

Chapter XXIII The ritual regime 2. The formalization of behavior

406- « Ce que la raison des choses est cosmologiquement, à savoir leur forme structurale telle qu’elle se révèle dans le dessin des strates d’un éclat de jade, dans la configuration des fissures de l’écaille divinatoire craquelée sous le poinçon pyromantique, le sens des rites yi 儀 l’est éthiquement : la forme composée des conduites telle qu’elle se modèle sur les normes de comportement exemplifiées par la liturgie. Il va de soi que le sens des rites yi est conforme au sens des choses li, puisque tel est précisément l’esprit de la morpho-logique du ritualisme. Ils ne sont l’un et l’autre que les deux aspects d’une même norme : aspect cosmique dénoté par le mot li raison et aspect moral dénoté par le mot yi, signifiant ainsi également le devoir, la justice. Et les rites, qui recèlent ce sens moral parce qu’ils ont été calculés d’après la raison des choses, sont les matrices liturgiques sur lesquels il faut et il suffit que soient moulées les conduites pour que règne le bon ordre ».

406 "What the reason of things is cosmologically, namely their structural form as revealed in the drawing of the strata of a jade shard, in the configuration of the fissures of the divinatory scale cracked under the pyromantic punch, the meaning of the yi 儀 rites is ethically so: the composite form of conduct as it is modeled on the norms of behavior exemplified by the liturgy. It goes without saying that the meaning of rites yi is in conformity with the meaning of things li, since such is precisely the spirit of the morpho-logic of ritualism. They are both only two aspects of the same norm: cosmic aspect denoted by the word li reason and moral aspect denoted by the word yi, thus also signifying duty, justice. And the rites, which conceal this moral sense because they have been calculated according to the reason of things, are the liturgical matrices on which it is necessary and sufficient that behavior be molded for good order to reign."

417-18 « C’est dans cette dernière phase, la plus importante, que s’exprimait le mieux l’esprit du rituel du tir à l’arc : convertir les efforts de concentration sur le but, par abstraction de tout l’environnement, en une ascèse contraire de subordination de la réussite cherchée au maintien de l’accord de la conduite tenue avec l’ensemble des mouvements d’autrui concourant à l’ordre général. Chaque geste devait être réglé sur une musique qui ne laissait au tireur le temps de jouer son rôle qu’à condition de ne pas empiéter sur le rôle de ses concurrents. Ne pouvait l’emporter que celui qui avait moins pensé au but qu’à observer un cérémonial compliqué dont il importait beaucoup plus de suivre scrupuleusement les formes que de viser la cible. Tel était l’entraînement de la pensée aux démarches de la morpho-logique, que les principes d’une conduite aussi typiquement justiciable de la raison téléo-logicienne que celle du tir à la cible avaient été spéculativement entièrement convertis en principes de comportement purement conformiste, au sens du ritualisme. A cet égard, le tir à l’arc apparaît vraiment comme la meilleure des pierres de touche de la culture rituelle, le rite par excellence, dont le sens est développé par l’esprit jusqu’au paradoxe ».

417-18 "It is in this last phase, the most important, that the spirit of the ritual of archery was best expressed: converting the efforts of concentration on the goal, by abstracting the whole environment , in a contrary asceticism of subordination of the success sought to the maintenance of the agreement of the behavior held with the whole of the movements of others contributing to the general order. Each gesture had to be set to music that only gave the shooter time to play his role if he did not encroach on the role of his competitors. Could win only the one who had thought less of the goal than of observing a complicated ceremonial whose forms it was much more important to follow scrupulously than to aim for the target. Such was the training of thought in the steps of morpho-logic, that the principles of conduct so typically justiciable by teleo-logician reason as that of target shooting had been speculatively entirely converted into principles of purely conformist behavior. , in the sense of ritualism. In this respect, archery truly appears as the best touchstone of ritual culture, the rite par excellence, the meaning of which is developed by the mind to the point of paradox”.

419- « Comble du ritualisme, le cérémonial du tir à l’arc est aussi le comble de la forme du respect d’autrui, de l’effacement de soi-même, du désistement en faveur des autres. Si bien que du verbe she 射 tirer à l’arc, d’où aurait dû dériver l’idée d’ambitionner, de chercher à avancer dans la carrière, la langue a tiré le verbe xie 謝 décliner, remercier, qui est synonyme de rang 讓 le céder à autrui ».

419- “The height of ritualism, the ceremonial of archery is also the height of the form of respect for others, self-effacement, withdrawal in favor of others. So much so that from the verb she 射 to shoot a archery [VHM: bow] from which should have derived the idea of ambition, of seeking to advance in one's career, the language drew the verb xie 謝 to decline, to thank, which is synonymous with rang 讓 to cede to another'".

471- « Policer les hommes n’est pas les rendre respectueux les uns des autres, mais les rendre tous respectueux du bon ordre à observer en se conformant aux rites. Civiliser la société, c’est créer assez d’habitudes liturgiques et assez de stéréotypes rituels pour que toutes les conduites, en toute occasion, de tous les membres de la collectivité, à tous les niveaux, se modèlent spontanément sur des matrices de comportements convenablement calculées pour éviter les frictions d’aucune sorte à aucun endroit. Moyennant quoi aucun mécanisme politique spécifique n’est plus nécessaire pour régler le fonctionnement de l’organisme social, qui s’opère automatiquement de façon bien ordonnée ».

471- “To police men is not to make them respectful of each other, but to make them all respectful of the good order to be observed by conforming to the rites. To civilize society is to create enough liturgical habits and enough ritual stereotypes so that all behaviors, on all occasions, of all members of the community, at all levels, are spontaneously modeled on matrices of appropriately calculated to avoid friction of any kind anywhere. In return for this, no specific political mechanism is any longer necessary to regulate the functioning of the social organism, which operates automatically in a well-ordered fashion".

Conclusion: L’humanisme confucéen

Conclusion: Confucian Humanism

515- « Ainsi, la conception confucéenne de la moralité associe, disons même identifie, le formalisme et la sincérité. Tel est la subtilité d’une philosophie des rites incompréhensible pour la pensée occidentale téléo-logicienne opposant la forme et l’intention, mais qui s’inscrit dans le droit fil de la mentalité chinoise morpho-logicienne, dont elle représente la réflexion éthique ».

515- “Thus, the Confucian conception of morality associates, let us even say identifies, formalism and sincerity. Such is the subtlety of a philosophy of rites incomprehensible for Western teleo-logician thought, opposing form and intention, but which is in line with the Chinese morpho-logician mentality, of which it represents the ethical reflection".

By way of summary, I will quote from Lagerwey's latest paper touching on the subject of this post:

John Lagerwey, "What Daoist ritual has to contribute to ritual studies," Studies in Chinese Religions, Volume 8, 2022 – Issue 3: Daoist Ritual and Chinese Society, pp. 289-300.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23729988.2022.2116851

Published online: 04 Nov 2022

In the second part of this study, which has just appeared, Lagerwey — citing Vandermeersch's study of Shang ritual — contrasts Western teleological thought with Chinese morphological thought:

Léon Vandermeersch, in his magisterial study of Shang rites, suggests that the positive valuation of ritual in Confucianism is due to the fact that the rite, rather than being, as a contemporary Westerner might typically think, a formal, repetitive – even obsessive – ‘going through the motions,’ reflects, rather, a deep rational structure, a logic, like the lines in a piece of jade: a logos 理*. He therefore suggests that, where Western thought is ‘teleological,’ Chinese thought is ‘morphological.’ That is, he refers not to a discourse on external forms imposed on content but to deep structures embedded in both language and ritual. Access to these structures requires involvement of the whole person, that is, of a living body engaged in repetitive practice – ritual – in a space. As much as teleology implies an ‘end game,’ morphology requires going inside and delving deeper.

*VHM:

Etymology

"to cut jade, to mark out (field boundaries)" From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *b-rəj (“draw, mark, boundary”) (STEDT; Schuessler, 2007); cognate with Apatani a-rí (“boundary”), Mizo ri (“boundary, frontier, border”), Drung bri (“to write”), Mru pri (“to scratch”), Tibetan འབྲི ('bri, “to write”), Burmese ရေး (re:, “to write”) & စာရေး (care:, “to write, clerk”). Schuessler glossed its fundamental meaning as "cut in a regular way, divide into equal sections".

Definitions

理

(Wiktionary)

