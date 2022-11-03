Failing adequately
The prohibition against placing an adverb between "to" and a following verb was once one of the most widespread Zombie Rules in English — here's Wikipedia on the history of the "Split infinitive" controversy. As Geoff Pullum wrote in 2018, the zombies have recently been losing: "At last, a split infinitive in The Economist"; "Infinitives Can Be Split: Grammar Conservatives Face the Shock". And the (related, but even stupider) "split verb rule" infection has never spread very widely.
Still, stubborn anti-split survivors sometimes rise up to threaten the brains of innocent readers, and internet hyperlinks can give them an extra edge. Here's an example from Rafael Behr, "More austerity, more division, more decline: Sunak is merely a sequel in a tired Tory franchise", The Guardian 11/2/2022:
Braverman has failed adequately to explain the serial breaches of information security that got her sacked a fortnight ago.
Google News finds us plenty of other examples of failing adequately, though I haven't found any others where the adequacy of the failure is underlined by a hyperlink:
[link] he failed adequately to register broad public concerns
[link] the court concluded that relators failed adequately to plead scienter
[link] the school failed adequately to develop its defense
Update — following Jenny Chu's observation in the comments, we should note that "failing successfully" is also Out There, e.g.
[link] Evidence is presented which suggests that medical education has failed successfully to integrate medically relevant behavioral science research findings into medical school curricula
[link] Unfortunately for France, Suffren failed successfully to implement his tics in any of his six major naval engagements
[link] In this case, Frankfurt agrees that Smith is not morally responsible for failing to call the police (i.e., failing successfully to reach the police).
[link] The municipal governing body shall revoke that license if the applicant fails successfully to complete the course in which he or she enrolls.
Jenny Chu said,
November 3, 2022 @ 5:13 am
This brings to mind the popular meme "TASK FAILED SUCCESSFULLY" – making me wonder what the difference might be between failing adequately and failing successfully.
Gav said,
November 3, 2022 @ 5:22 am
Echoes of "try again, fail again, fail better".
Cheryl Thornett said,
November 3, 2022 @ 6:05 am
It would be so easy to recast 'failed adequately to explain' as 'failed to explain adequately'. But perhaps that wouldn't shout 'look, I'm not splitting an infinitive' loudly enough for journalese. (My apologies to the many journalists who have a better grasp of where to put adverbs.)
Craig said,
November 3, 2022 @ 7:25 am
The rule against split infinitives is silly, but I don't see a problem with NOT splitting the infinitive. Something like "adequately to explain" can seem a bit clunky, but there's nothing wrong with it.
Cervantes said,
November 3, 2022 @ 7:28 am
But but but . . "failed to explain adequately" is not a split infinitive, is perfectly natural, and maybe even better than "failed to adequately explain.". So why create this "failed adequately" ugliness anyway, even if you are hung up on the split infinitive pedantry? (If Spanish is any guide, the former is more like Latin as well.) I also always thought "to go boldly" would have been better than "boldly to go," not that there's anything wrong with that.
Stan Carey said,
November 3, 2022 @ 8:02 am
A few related examples from my files:
Anthony Burgess, in Here Comes Everybody, reprimands critics of Finnegans Wake for "failing totally to appreciate" what it's trying to do.
Mary Flanagan, in her short story "Mrs Tiggywinkle Goes to Town", from The Blue Woman, refers to "a stony-hearted prat in a suit who failed entirely to appreciate his wife".
J.N. Williamson's essay "Reality Function", in Monsters in Our Midst (ed. Robert Bloch), writes that people today "failed entirely to grasp the purpose of education."
In each case it's unclear – at least outside of context – whether the intended sense is total/entire failure or mere partial failure (failing to totally appreciate; failed to entirely appreciate; failed to entirely grasp). I've collected dozens of these, and it's the ambiguous ones that frustrate; the absurd ones have the excuse of being obvious. Stupid zombie rule.
tony prost said,
November 3, 2022 @ 8:39 am
I also always thought "to go boldly" would have been better than "boldly to go,"…."to boldly go" scans better than the alternatives, rhetorically. The accent is better placed, as a pair of iambs.