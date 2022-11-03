« previous post |

The prohibition against placing an adverb between "to" and a following verb was once one of the most widespread Zombie Rules in English — here's Wikipedia on the history of the "Split infinitive" controversy. As Geoff Pullum wrote in 2018, the zombies have recently been losing: "At last, a split infinitive in The Economist"; "Infinitives Can Be Split: Grammar Conservatives Face the Shock". And the (related, but even stupider) "split verb rule" infection has never spread very widely.

Still, stubborn anti-split survivors sometimes rise up to threaten the brains of innocent readers, and internet hyperlinks can give them an extra edge. Here's an example from Rafael Behr, "More austerity, more division, more decline: Sunak is merely a sequel in a tired Tory franchise", The Guardian 11/2/2022:

Braverman has failed adequately to explain the serial breaches of information security that got her sacked a fortnight ago.

Google News finds us plenty of other examples of failing adequately, though I haven't found any others where the adequacy of the failure is underlined by a hyperlink:

[link] he failed adequately to register broad public concerns

[link] the court concluded that relators failed adequately to plead scienter

[link] the school failed adequately to develop its defense

The obligatory screenshot:

[h/t Bob Ladd]

Update — following Jenny Chu's observation in the comments, we should note that "failing successfully" is also Out There, e.g.

[link] Evidence is presented which suggests that medical education has failed successfully to integrate medically relevant behavioral science research findings into medical school curricula

[link] Unfortunately for France, Suffren failed successfully to implement his tics in any of his six major naval engagements

[link] In this case, Frankfurt agrees that Smith is not morally responsible for failing to call the police (i.e., failing successfully to reach the police).

[link] The municipal governing body shall revoke that license if the applicant fails successfully to complete the course in which he or she enrolls.

