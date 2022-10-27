« previous post |

In Dinosaur Comics for 10/17/2022, T-Rex seems to encounter a lexicographical problem:

Mouseover title: "i'll be communicating entirely through glances and MAYBE raised eyebrows from now on"

Archive description: "words were a mistake, an error, a blunder, a blooper, a fault, a folly, a gaffe, an oversight, a misjudgment, a slip-up, a mix-up, a trip-up, a series of errata,"

I wrote "seems to encounter a lexicographical problem" because the issue is really rhetorical or compositional — it's not what words (and phrases) exist, or what they mean, but rather which word or phrase T-Rex should choose to express a particular concept, presumably in a particular context for a particular audience.

In the strip from 10/21/2022, things go the other way:

Mouseover title: "y'nooooooooo"

Archive description: "okay maybe we can have a few more words. i will allow 'whatsit' and 'zammo-whammo'"

The echoes Out There include Zipf's law of abbreviation, the principle of least effort, and the concept of joint optimization of effort and efficacy as developed in various areas of linguistics (and elsewhere).

Permalink