Andrew Gelman, "The psychology of thinking discretely", 10/20/2022:

Sander Greenland calls it “dichotomania,” I call it discrete thinking, and linguist Mark Liberman calls it “grouping-think” (link from Olaf Zimmermann).

All joking aside, this seems like an interesting question in cognitive psychology: Why do people slip so easily into binary thinking, even when summarizing data that don’t show any clustering at all:

It’s a puzzle. I mean, sure, we can come up with explanations such as the idea that continuous thinking requires a greater cognitive load, but it’s not just that, right? Even when people have all the time in the world, they’ll often inappropriately dichotomize. I guess it’s related to essentialism (what isn’t, right?), but that just pushes the question one step backward.

As Liberman puts it, the key fallacies are:

1. Thinking of distributions as points;
2. Inventing convenient but unreal taxonomic categories;
3. Forming stereotypes, especially via confirmation bias.

The comments on Andrew's post are interesting, though no one mentions the role of insurance companies and others to whom ICD-10 is the beau idéal :-)…

For more of my thoughts on the matter, such as they are, see the slides for a talk I gave last summer under the title "Generic Plurals Considered Harmful".

 

  1. mg said,

    October 20, 2022 @ 2:42 pm

    Thank you for sharing your informative (albeit discouraging) talk. I used to do psychiatry research, so I especially appreciated "phenotypically diverse is the Greek translation of 'we have no fucking clue'".

  2. Cervantes said,

    October 20, 2022 @ 2:46 pm

    Don't get me started on the DSM. With 5 of 8 criteria — all of which are matters of degree and the diagnostician's subjective judgment — you have Histrionic Personality Disorder. With only 4, you don't. It's all like that.

