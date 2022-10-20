"The psychology of thinking discretely"
Andrew Gelman, "The psychology of thinking discretely", 10/20/2022:
Sander Greenland calls it “dichotomania,” I call it discrete thinking, and linguist Mark Liberman calls it “grouping-think” (link from Olaf Zimmermann).
All joking aside, this seems like an interesting question in cognitive psychology: Why do people slip so easily into binary thinking, even when summarizing data that don’t show any clustering at all:
It’s a puzzle. I mean, sure, we can come up with explanations such as the idea that continuous thinking requires a greater cognitive load, but it’s not just that, right? Even when people have all the time in the world, they’ll often inappropriately dichotomize. I guess it’s related to essentialism (what isn’t, right?), but that just pushes the question one step backward.
As Liberman puts it, the key fallacies are:
1. Thinking of distributions as points;
2. Inventing convenient but unreal taxonomic categories;
3. Forming stereotypes, especially via confirmation bias.
The comments on Andrew's post are interesting, though no one mentions the role of insurance companies and others to whom ICD-10 is the beau idéal :-)…
For more of my thoughts on the matter, such as they are, see the slides for a talk I gave last summer under the title "Generic Plurals Considered Harmful".
mg said,
October 20, 2022 @ 2:42 pm
Thank you for sharing your informative (albeit discouraging) talk. I used to do psychiatry research, so I especially appreciated "phenotypically diverse is the Greek translation of 'we have no fucking clue'".
Cervantes said,
October 20, 2022 @ 2:46 pm
Don't get me started on the DSM. With 5 of 8 criteria — all of which are matters of degree and the diagnostician's subjective judgment — you have Histrionic Personality Disorder. With only 4, you don't. It's all like that.