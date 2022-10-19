« previous post |

[This is a guest post by J. Marshall Unger]

Responding to "Reading kanji in cursive script is devilishly difficult" (10/18/22), Jim Unger writes:

My only comment, which is just a reminiscence, is that one of the first books I bought when I started studying Japanese seriously at 18 was a guide to “grass-script” characters. I still have it. It had been produced in the early 1940s (cheap paper, thin binding) in the U.K. for military use in reading Japanese intercepts; to be useful, it includes forms that are calligraphically incorrect but common. I recall that “airman” Edwin McClellan, by then the chair of East Asian at Chicago, which I entered that year, was among those acknowledged for their help by the compiler (Otome Daniels, about whom see "How the UK found Japanese speakers in a hurry in WW2", BBC News (8/12/15).

So, as far as I’m concerned, the difficulties of “cursive script” are “old news,” and, apart from the foregoing book reference, I have nothing to add.

My wife, Mutsuyo, is busy doing research in Japanese archives (via the web) on the dossiers associated with decorations awarded to Japanese and to citizens of the Austro-Hungarian Empire with whom Japanese interacted around the time of the Russo-Japanese War. She has had to deal not only with “cursive script” but also outright errors in handwriting, the pretentious use of obscure kanji and non-standard glosses, cryptically written kanbun sentences, and historical meaning changes. (And, of course, hentaigana pop up from time to time.) \

In a P.S. Jim adds:

The recent news that Japanese bureaucrats have decided to wean the country off of fax machines makes me chuckle. The persistence of fax tech in Japan reflects the failure of computer software, despite its wide distribution, to put a significant dent in reliance on handwritten documents, which is also an obstacle to efficient filing and retrieval. As I suggested back in the 1980s, the obvious solution is to adopt officially what DeFrancis called digraphia: define a single standard romanization; teach it in schools (that’s how school kids taught metric to their elders at home); and eliminate all legal restrictions against the use of standard romanized Japanese. If people in Japan were free to use a single standard romanization whenever they pleased (for convenience or any other reason), I reckon that a new and better way of keeping records and doing business would naturally emerge in the “free market” of choices in less than a decade, but I would be surprised if the government pursued such a policy.

(I wonder whether fax messaging is common in the PRC. I’d guess the government doesn’t like faxes because they’re not easy to censor.)

In answer to Jim's question about fax usage in the PRC, I can say this much clearly. My Chinese friends who were holdouts in clinging to fax overwhelmingly tended to be highly literate and did so for two main reasons:

they didn't want to fall prey to character amnesia by relying on computers to write the characters for them they were wary of having the government censor their communications sent via the internet

In the last fifteen years or so, I've probably only received half a dozen or so faxes from the Sinosphere, and that was because they included symbols that were not available in any electronic fonts. Even then, most people prefer to scan documents and send them by e-mail attachment.

