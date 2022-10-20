« previous post | next post »

Pro-China democracy flyer posted outside University of Miami classrooms:

The Chinese text says:

bùyào hésuān yào chīfàn

bùyào fēngkòng yào zìyóu

bùyào huǎngyán yào zūnyán

bùyào wéngé yào gǎigé

bùyào lǐngxiù yào xuǎnpiào

bù zuò núcái zuò gōngmín

不要核酸要吃饭

不要封控要自由

不要谎言要尊严

不要文革要改革

不要领袖要选票

不做奴才做公民

We don't want nucleic acid testing, we want food to eat;

We don't want lockdowns, we want freedom;

We don't want lies, we want dignity;

We don't want Cultural Revolution, we want reform;

We don't want [dictatorial] leaders, we want elections;

We don't want to be slaves, we want to be citizens.

The English ability of the person who did the translation on the flyer is excellent, but they have radically departed from the wording of the original Chinese text, without losing the spirit or the meaning.

The same flyer appeared at George Washington University, and someone at a small college in the Midwest says there’s a buzz about them on social media. All of my students from the PRC are stunned that this happened just before Xi Jinping convened the 20th National Congress of the CCP at which he is to be coronated Paramount Leader of the PRC for life. Moreover, this sensational event took place not far from the Central Party School and right in the intellectual heart of Beijing, where the May 4th Movement (an anti-imperialist, pro-democracy and pro-science, cultural, and political movement that grew out of student protests in Beijing on May 4, 1919) occurred a little over a century ago. There can be no doubt that the heroic sacrifice of the person who carried out this protest is having an enormous impact, one that may ultimately equal the monumental consequences of the May 4th Movement (e.g., the vernacularization of language and literature).

Selected readings

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]

Permalink