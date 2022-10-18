« previous post | next post »

Over the past few months, several of the leading characters in the Dumbing of Age webcomic have discovered that they are (or might be) autistic, in diverse ways, joining Dina who was always portrayed with stereotypical symptoms.

The reveal for Joyce came in the strip for 6/6/2022, and some of the ensuing discussion showed how new related terminology is spreading. Here's the strip for 6/23/2022, where Joyce enlightens Jennifer/Billie (click to embiggen):



These developments reflect wider changes in space and time — starting with the steadily increasing prevalence of the word autism and its diagnostic application. We can track the word's prevalence via Google Books ngrams:

Here are per-decade counts for autism from COHA (word counts), the NYT (story counts) and Google Scholar (article counts):

1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s COHA 7 3 6 32 117 295 NYT 23 58 107 249 1391 2019 Google Scholar 3000 7,860 15,100 34,300 240,000 705,000

(From 1/1/2020 to today, the NYT finds 494 stories using the word autism, and Google Scholar finds 62,800 articles.)

The ngram graph for neurotypical follows autism after a bit of delay, but even more steeply (though of course at a lower overall rate):

The per-decade counts from COHA, the NYT, and Google Scholar show the same pattern:

1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s COHA 0 0 0 0 1 3 NYT 0 0 0 0 11 56 Google Scholar 2 5 5 25 1,300 16,100

(From 1/1/2020 to today, the NYT finds 34 stories using the word neurotypical, and Google Scholar finds 15,100 articles.)

The word neurodivergent has also risen steeply, but about a decade behind neurotypical:

The per-decade counts:

1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s COHA 0 0 0 0 0 0 NYT 0 0 0 0 0 4 Google Scholar 0 0 0 0 56 864

(From 1/1/2020 to today, the NYT finds 22 stories using the word neurodivergent, and Google Scholar finds 3,290 articles.)

Perhaps Joyce should have chosen neurodiverse instead of neurodivergent. Her choice is less negative than Jennifer's term "weirdo", or the more formal "abnormal". But the connotations of "divergent" are not far from those of "weirdo". And the uses of neurodiverse went up earlier and faster than those of neurodivergent:

1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s COHA 0 0 0 0 0 1 NYT 0 0 0 0 2 5 Google Scholar 0 2 4 12 125 2240

(From 1/1/2020 to today, the NYT finds 16 stories using the word neurodiverse, and Google Scholar finds 4,330 articles.)

And the other day, one of my clinical colleagues suggested the term neuroexpansive, which is not yet known to Google Books ngrams or the NYT, but does have one current hit on Google Scholar.

[For a more fundamental critique of "autism" and other diagnostic categories as natural kinds, see "Grouping-think", 6/9/2022.]

