Ron Irving sent in this sentence from Will Bunch's latest Philadelphia Inquirer column ("Proud Boys’ only ‘idea’ is violence. Penn State is wrong to give its leader a platform", 10/13/2022):

What’s more, it’s hard not to think that McInnes and his allies didn’t choose both their location — State College, on a campus surrounded by the counties that went so heavily for Trump in the last two elections — and the timing (15 days ahead of two of the nation’s most-watched midterm elections) with the idea not of winning converts through their “humor,” but with the hope of fomenting even more violence.

Ron's comment: "So Will is saying 'it’s easy to think that McInnes didn’t choose the location and timing with the hope of fomenting even more violence'? One too many negations, I’d say."

Unlike many examples of misnegation, this one seem pretty clear. It helps if we strip out the long parentheticals, and fix the parallelism at the end ("with the idea of not … but with the hope of .." → "not with the idea of … but with the hope of …":

It’s hard not to think that McInnes and his allies didn’t choose both their location and the timing, not with the idea of winning converts, but with the hope of fomenting even more violence.

And then, as Ron suggests, we can turn "It's hard not to think that …" into "It's easy to think that…":

It's easy to think that McInnes and his allies didn’t choose both their location and the timing, not with the idea of winning converts, but with the hope of fomenting even more violence.

…and we can even isolate the concluding prepositional phrase:

It's easy to think that McInnes and his allies didn’t choose both their location and the timing with the hope of fomenting even more violence.

Those simplifications reinforce the "poor monkey brains" theory of misnegation — though behind the obscuring complexities, this case also illustrates the survival (or rebirth) of negative concord in (formal as well as vernacular) English.

