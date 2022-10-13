The importance of stress in Chinese utterances
Photograph of a slide shown in a classroom in China:
The slide shows a single sentence of seven morphosyllables spoken in seven different ways according to what the speaker wishes to emphasize. Here's the basic sentence without any particular emphasis:
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
"I didn't say that she stole my money".
Now, going through the seven variants one at a time, starting by stressing the first syllable and then, proceeding through the whole series of seven example sentences, putting the stress on the next successive syllable:
1.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
It wasn't I who said that she stole my money. (somebody else said it)
2.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
I've never said that she stole my money. (I indeed never said such a thing)
3.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
I never said that she stole my money. (though I may have thought that she did)
4.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
I never said that she stole my money. (rather that someone else did)
5.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
I never said that she stole my money. (rather that she messed with it)
6.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
I never said that she stole my money. (implying that she stole someone else's money)
7.
Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.
我沒說她偷我錢。
I never said that she stole my money. (implying that she stole something else of mine)
This is another installment in the long-running debate over the importance of non-tonal features in Sinitic utterances. (See under "Selected readings".)
To be continued, the next chapter being drawn from a Classical Chinese text.
Selected readings
- "When intonation overrides tone, part 6" (5/9/21) — with a long, cumulative list of relevant posts
- "Mair's hypothesis on tonal repetition" (7/6/21)
- There are numerous other posts on tones, stress, emphasis, accent, and suprasegmental phonological phenomena.
P.S.: I just heard an M.A. student from China, as he was getting on an elevator, say: Wǒ méi bànfǎer 我没办法儿 ("I can't / I had no way out / I had no choice [but] / I was unable to find a way out / I couldn't help [but]"), but it came out as "ǒ méi bã̀er", with slight nasalization on the "a" and dwindling off, dropping of the pitch of the "-er" portion, another example of slurring and suprasegmental features that we have often discussed on Language Log.
[Thanks to Qingchen Li]
cameron said,
October 13, 2022 @ 11:59 am
is there such a thing as a language where speakers can't shift emphasis within a sentence by stressing certain words or syllables?
Philip Anderson said,
October 13, 2022 @ 2:03 pm
Don’t you get exactly the same nuances from shifting the word stress in the English “I never said she stole my money”?
Bob Ladd said,
October 13, 2022 @ 2:06 pm
@ Cameron: Possibly. In any case the extent to which speakers can do this varies a lot from language to language, with various grammatical restrictions, etc. English and the Germanic languages are enthusiastic emphasis-shifters compared to many languages.
There's a paper in Phonology by Gussenhoven and Maskikit-Essed reporting on a variety of Malay in which (they say) speakers really cannot (or do not) shift emphasis around, and various other evidence seems to confirm their interpretation.
David Marjanović said,
October 13, 2022 @ 3:19 pm
Yes – and that's very interesting for two reasons:
– it means stress exists in Mandarin, in addition to the tones;
– it's more or less the same thing as contrastive stress, which is, in Europe at least, a peculiarity of the Germanic languages. In mi casa es tu casa, you stress casa, not mi or tu, and in de neuf heures à treize heures, you stress heures. Focus particles are a widespread alternative (e.g. Slavic languages put /ʒɛ/ after the word that is to be emphasized).
Philip Taylor said,
October 13, 2022 @ 4:22 pm
I think that it might be very helpful, Victor, if you (or a native speaker in your department) were to record those seven utterances and upload them to this web site so that others can hear at first hand how stress interacts with tone in MSM.
Chris Button said,
October 13, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
@ David M
Contrastive focus aside, isn’t that to do with the fact that in Spanish it doesn’t sound strange to put intonational focus on the same word across two connected intonational phrases, whereas in English that sounds awkward for some reason.
Jonathan Smith said,
October 13, 2022 @ 7:12 pm
Whether/how Chinese(-type tonal languages) could employ "intonation" was a subject of debate 100-ish years ago… the/a formative discussion is Y.R. Chao 1933, Tone and intonation in Chinese. His famous ripples-on-waves metaphor, in which intonation is seen to modulate tone (or vice-versa?) (cf. MYL's comment on When intonation overrides tone, part 3, is later… the internets suggest 1968.
To me the special-est (unresolved?) situation involves "sandhi"-heavy systems like Southern Min languages, in which the "sandhi" variant of Tone X may be (considered to be) the same as the "citation" variant of Tone Y (e.g. Taiwanese "sandhi" 3 = "citation" 2, etc.) and yet the native intuition remains that the citation tones per se across the board register (perhaps among other things) emphasis — so can this "emphasis" be detected in terms of phonetic correlates unrelated to tone (like duration/volume…), in which case the native intuition is partly illusory or weirdly outdated? or what
Phil H said,
October 13, 2022 @ 7:34 pm
I'd love to see an analysis of exactly what the features of sentence stress are in Mandarin. I'm a native speaker of BrEng, and fluent in Chinese, but I still have a foreign accent. One of the things that makes my Chinese sound a bit non-native is that I still use too much stress variation in my sentences. In general, Chinese has smoother stress contours than English.
In particular, I think that Chinese sentence stress makes more use of pause and exaggeration of the tone than English does. That particular sentence is in all the primary school textbooks, so I've tried reading it before, and it feels like the way you "do" stress in Chinese is to pause before the stressed syllable and exaggerate its tone (as well as making it louder and higher pitched). But I don't know if this is really what's going on.
Jerry Packard said,
October 13, 2022 @ 8:14 pm
Phil H. – Sounds like you've got it figured out pretty well. For Mandarin sentence stress the investigators you'd want to take a look at are Susan Xiaonan Shen and Chilin Shih.
Scott Mauldin said,
October 14, 2022 @ 12:30 am
I've seen this exact same sentence, in English, some ten years ago on Wikipedia demonstrating stress in English.