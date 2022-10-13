« previous post |

Photograph of a slide shown in a classroom in China:

The slide shows a single sentence of seven morphosyllables spoken in seven different ways according to what the speaker wishes to emphasize. Here's the basic sentence without any particular emphasis:

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

"I didn't say that she stole my money".

Now, going through the seven variants one at a time, starting by stressing the first syllable and then, proceeding through the whole series of seven example sentences, putting the stress on the next successive syllable:

1.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

It wasn't I who said that she stole my money. (somebody else said it)

2.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

I've never said that she stole my money. (I indeed never said such a thing)

3.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

I never said that she stole my money. (though I may have thought that she did)

4.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

I never said that she stole my money. (rather that someone else did)

5.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

I never said that she stole my money. (rather that she messed with it)

6.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

I never said that she stole my money. (implying that she stole someone else's money)

7.

Wǒ méi shuō tā tōu wǒ qián.

我沒說她偷我錢。

I never said that she stole my money. (implying that she stole something else of mine)

This is another installment in the long-running debate over the importance of non-tonal features in Sinitic utterances. (See under "Selected readings".)

To be continued, the next chapter being drawn from a Classical Chinese text.

P.S.: I just heard an M.A. student from China, as he was getting on an elevator, say: Wǒ méi bànfǎer 我没办法儿 ("I can't / I had no way out / I had no choice [but] / I was unable to find a way out / I couldn't help [but]"), but it came out as "ǒ méi bã̀er", with slight nasalization on the "a" and dwindling off, dropping of the pitch of the "-er" portion, another example of slurring and suprasegmental features that we have often discussed on Language Log.

[Thanks to Qingchen Li]

