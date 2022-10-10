« previous post | next post »

Today's SMBC:

Mouseover title: "Nextdoor to the Center for Wank In a Cup and We'll Check it Out."

The aftercomic:

Google Scholar's hits for medical "plain language" colonoscopy confirms that the issue exists.

And the search turns up things like this table from Kilbridge et al. "Lack of comprehension of common prostate cancer terms in an underserved population", Journal of Clinical Oncology 2009, which suggests that the consequences, whether or not unintended, are not unanticipated.

Permalink