When I was writing "Mutilating Hangeul: visual puns as a parallel orthography" (10/8/22), I thought of including a reference to Pig Latin, but it is so mild in comparison to Yaminjeongeum that I decided to leave it out. French Verlan lies somewhere between the two in the degree with which it deforms the original language on which it is based.

Verlan ( French pronunciation: ​ [vɛʁlɑ̃]) is a type of argot in the French language, featuring inversion of syllables in a word, and is common in slang and youth language. It rests on a long French tradition of transposing syllables of individual words to create slang words. The word verlan itself is an example of verlan (making it an autological word). It is derived from inverting the sounds of the syllables in l'envers ([lɑ̃vɛʁ], "the inverse", frequently used in the sense of "back-to-front").

A decade and more ago, Verlan received considerable attention on Language Log (see "Selected readings"), but then it lay more or less dormant for a considerable period of time. A few years ago, it came back in sight with this article:

"Verlan – French Slang", ThoughtCo. (1/30/19)

Verlan is a form of French slang that consists of playing around with syllables, kind of along the same lines as pig Latin. Unlike pig Latin, however, verlan is actively spoken in France. Many verlan words have become so commonplace that they are used in everyday French.

To "verlan" a word, simply separate it into syllables, reverse them, and put the word back together. In order to maintain the correct pronunciation, the verlaned word often undergoes some spelling adjustments. Unnecessary letters are dropped, while other letters are added to make pronunciation logical. There are no real rules for this; it's just something to be aware of. Note that not every word can or should be verlaned; verlan is used essentially to emphasize or hide the meaning of the main word(s) in a sentence.

How It Works

Let's start with the word l'envers, which means "the reverse." Separate l'envers into its two syllables l'en and vers. Invert them, put them together into a single word, and then adjust the spelling:

l'envers… l'en vers… vers l'en… versl'en… verslen… verlen… verlan



Thus, you can see that verlan is l'envers pronounced à l'envers ("reverse" pronounced in reverse).

Pig Latin, Verlan, Yaminjeongeum, and all such subversions of daily language are engaged in for various purposes: for fun, to keep outsiders in secret, to avoid censorship, and so on. They are argots, and people who are not "native speakers / users" have to engage in a process of decipherment have to make any sense of them — or just be left in the dark.

