Goodbye to Hello
Aside from "OK", is there any English word in the world that is better known than "hello", or maybe "thanks", or "bye"?
Now get this:
by Amrit Dhillon, Delhi, thetimes.co.uk
October 3, 2022
Civil servants have been told to bid goodbye to saying “hello” in the Indian state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and an estimated 125 million people.
The state government has banned employees from using the word, which it decries as too bland and western. Instead, they must greet the public with the more sonorous “vande mataram” or “I bow to thee, oh motherland” as India presses ahead with the “Hinduisation” of public life.
The state is ruled by the prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which is asserting the cultural supremacy of the Hindu faith and Indian tradition. The order from the chief minister describes hello as a western greeting that “does not evoke affection”.
Maharashtra is the third largest state in India….
Bloix said,
October 3, 2022 @ 4:31 pm
Vande Mataram, as wikipedia tells us, is the name of a song from the early 20th c that was used as a marching song of the independence movement. Although the first verse of the song is not explicitly a hymn to the Hindu religion, the third verse explicitly identifies the motherland with two Hindu dieties: Durga and Kakshmi.
I have a feeling that perhaps what's going on is an effort to make Muslims – whether themselves civil servants or merely people who need to deal with civil servants – uncomfortable. But I don't know much about India. Someone with a solid understanding might correct me.
Bloix said,
October 3, 2022 @ 4:52 pm
PS- a little googling reveals some protests: "We Muslims can't say Vende Mataram."
https://www.news18.com/news/politics/say-bye-bye-to-hello-govt-employees-to-answer-calls-with-vande-mataram-from-today-6082741.html
J.W. Brewer said,
October 3, 2022 @ 4:58 pm
A story from the Indian press has this interesting detail: "This proposal was initially mooted by Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar soon after he was sworn-in recently. He later backtracked and said that any equivalent word reflecting nationalism can be used." Your mileage may vary as to whether "say whatever you want as long as it's nationalistic" should be thought reassuring or alarming. https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/not-hello-say-vande-mataram-on-calls-maharashtra-govt-directive-to-officials-8185006/
To part of Bloix's point, the wikipedia article says the "workaround" going back to the 1940's was to truncate the song (as a "nationalist" thing) to the first two verses, i.e. before the specifically-Hindu content becomes explicit. The article also says that a prominent Muslim politician (currently governor of Kerala) has produced an Urdu version, presumably limited to the supposedly non-sectarian opening verses. That doesn't mean that some members of minority groups in India wouldn't view it as still having a factional or sectarian vibe, of course, and it's possible that a song/slogan that was not particularly associated with the Hindutva perspective back during the campaign against British rule might have come to be associated with it today after 75 years of changing context.