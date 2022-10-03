« previous post |

…and 369 other words, in its September 2022 New Words list.

This is a close as we now get to a genuine "Word Induction Ceremony", as imagined on Comedy Central in 2008 (see "Ozay, dot-nose, kangamangus", 12/5/2008).

Some version of the vetting process has of course been in place as long as dictionaries have existed, as described by F.A. Austin in 1923 ("Getting into the English Dictionary; Every New Word Must Pass an Inquisition to be Admitted to the Select 500,000", NYT 6/3/1923), with this illustration [cited here by Ben Zimmer]:





The links in Ben Zimmer's 2008 post have all succumbed to bit-rot, but the episode in question (The Sarah Silverman Program, S2 E 15) is currently available from Paramount.

See also "Lumpatious lexicography", 1/13/2014.

