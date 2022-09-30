« previous post |

Katie Deighton, "What Can’t the Internet Handle in 2022? Apostrophes", WSJ 9/29/2022:

Sybren Stüvel is an Amsterdam-based software developer with a fairly uncommon name and a surprisingly common predicament.

As he completes the tasks of daily life, computers refuse to accept his name as valid or mangle it entirely. A credit card provider rejected his moniker, a Vancouver hotel hit bumps locating his reservation—as he stood there exhausted from a nine-hour plane trip—and an airline wouldn’t let him check into a flight. “You can imagine my stress level,” he said.

While buying insurance, he said, “They asked me to confirm that my last name is indeed Stüvel.”

Well into the internet’s fourth decade, most everything is done online. Yet some names still stump machines. Computers can defeat Garry Kasparov at chess, but some systems stumble over names containing apostrophes, numbers, hyphens or letters not commonly used in English texts. […]

“I retweet a complaint at least five times a week,” said Miroslav Šedivý, a software engineer based in Vienna and the administrator of the plainly named Twitter account “Your Name Is Invalid.”

He gravitated to the topic after companies in Germany, where he formerly lived, literally gave him a bad name: they tended to lose the “Š” and the “ý” of his last name of Šedivý. He once tracked down a piece of mail addressed to “Miroslav Ediv.” […]

“Hey Disney, let’s chat for a moment about names,” a user named Leah D’Andrea-Lee tweeted to Walt Disney Co. recently, saying the company repeatedly rejected her name when she tried to renew her Magic Key reservation pass for its Disneyland theme park. “What gives?”

Ms. D’Andrea-Lee and her husband Chris Lee are frequent Disney visitors and die-hard fans who won best in show for their cosplay at the “Mousequerade” contest at the official Disney fan club’s 2022 expo.

So it’s dispiriting, said the L.A.-based actor and costume maker, when she is addressed by one of the biggest media companies in the world as “LEAH DANDREALEE,” “Leah D&#38;andrea” or, as her Magic Key came in the mail, the generic “Magic Key Holder.” […]

Among the frustrated are some Irish customers of the national carrier Aer Lingus, which ironically doesn’t accept names such as “O’Neill” and “O’Brien” when taking bookings.

Aer Lingus’s booking system, called Astral, is nearly 60 years old and doesn’t cater to special characters, an airline spokeswoman said.

“We recognize the limitations of the system with respect to accepting special characters and apologize to customers for any inconvenience caused,” she said. “As part of future systems development we will consider implementing reasonable steps to address this issue.”

As a (very limited) defense of the cited crappy software systems, we can note that standards for encoding and displaying letters outside the (mutually incompatible) ASCII and EBCDIC character sets are relatively recent — and standards for entering them don't yet exist. And updating (multiple interacting) software systems involves substantial (financial, social, and diplomatic) costs.

I call this defense "limited" because the problem is widespread and serious, and companies wouldn't (I hope) put up with similar problems in systems that they're forced to really care about, like tracking their bank balances. But there are all too many examples of Artificial Stupidity in new (and allegedly improved) bureaucratic computer systems, often out-sourced to companies that supposedly know what they're doing, which subject their users to serious difficulties that force weird, time-consuming, and unsanctioned (or even illegal) work-arounds. I'd list a few from my recent experience, but I'll spare you for now.

On the other side of the limited-name equation, I'll note what a pain it is for Unix command-line apps to deal with Apple Macintosh file names, which may have internal spaces, double quotes, single quotes, apostrophes, dollar signs, hash marks, etc. In that context, I'm with Aer Lingus.

