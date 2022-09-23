« previous post |

I have a terrible hankering for pickled pigs' feet and have been to about a dozen stores in the Philadelphia area looking for a bottle of them. So far no luck.

But I'm learning a lot about how store personnel tell me they don't have any.

Mostly, of course, they just say, "No(, we don't have any)".

If they're not sure, they usually say (regretfully), "I don't think we have any."

Today, however, I received the same answer four times in one store, "(It's possible) we may / might not have any" — as they walked me around to different parts of the store looking for the pickled pigs' feet.

I'll try Walmart next. They often have exotic things, soul food and what not, that you would normally not expect from such a proletarian megamarket — or maybe that's precisely why they have them.

P.S.: Yes, we have no pickled pigs' feet.

