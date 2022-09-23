How to say "We don't have any pickled pigs' feet"
I have a terrible hankering for pickled pigs' feet and have been to about a dozen stores in the Philadelphia area looking for a bottle of them. So far no luck.
But I'm learning a lot about how store personnel tell me they don't have any.
Mostly, of course, they just say, "No(, we don't have any)".
If they're not sure, they usually say (regretfully), "I don't think we have any."
Today, however, I received the same answer four times in one store, "(It's possible) we may / might not have any" — as they walked me around to different parts of the store looking for the pickled pigs' feet.
I'll try Walmart next. They often have exotic things, soul food and what not, that you would normally not expect from such a proletarian megamarket — or maybe that's precisely why they have them.
P.S.: Yes, we have no pickled pigs' feet.
S Frankel said,
September 23, 2022 @ 9:59 am
To be fair, terrible does seem like the right kind of hankering to have for pigs feet.
Victor Mair said,
September 23, 2022 @ 10:08 am
Who / what are you being "fair" to?
Mary Sweeten said,
September 23, 2022 @ 10:24 am
Try Netcost.
Mary Sweeten said,
September 23, 2022 @ 10:25 am
Or Riekers.
S Frankel said,
September 23, 2022 @ 11:47 am
@Victor Mair – Well, the one with the most flesh in the game is the pig.
Victor Mair said,
September 23, 2022 @ 12:16 pm
@S Frankel
Have you never had a powerful, overwhelming hankering for a particular food that was hard to obtain?
Victor Mair said,
September 23, 2022 @ 1:01 pm
@Mary Sweeten
I love Netcost. Went up there a few weeks ago looking for pickled pigs' feet but couldn't find any. Maybe I was looking in the wrong parts of the store.
Thanks for the tip about Riekers. Looks promising. I'll go there the next time I go to Netcost and my favorite Uzbekistan restaurant (they have excellent cherry compot and many tasty Central Asian and Russian dishes), since they all seem to be in the same part of Philadelphia.
That's after I try Walmart and then Lin Villa again, where I used to get pickled pigs' feet years ago.