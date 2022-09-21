« previous post |

Language Is Not Enough for Brains in Conversation

Zoom Webinar: https://uu-se.zoom.us/j/69177119780

4 October, 2:15 p.m. SEMINAR – WEB EVENT

Swedish Collegium for Advanced Study (SCAS), Uppsala

Julia Uddén , Pro Futura Scientia Fellow, SCAS, and the Departments of Linguistics and Psychology, Stockholm University.

Affiliated Researcher, Department of Neurobiology of Language, Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics, Nijmegen

ABSTRACT:

Being able to communicate face-to-face with another person requires skills that go beyond core language abilities. In dialog comprehension, we routinely make inferences beyond the literal meaning of utterances. For instance, the utterance "it is hot in here" will in some circumstances mean "can you open the window?". This would be an example of a so-called indirect speech act. It is however not known whether communicative skills such as recognizing speech acts, potentially overlap with core language skills or other capacities, such as Theory of Mind (ToM) skills. I will talk about two studies where I have investigated these questions using brain imaging. Participants listened to dialogs, or participated in dialogs themselves, from within the scanner. The latter study allowed us to approach the question of how intentions are formed when producing speech, during actual conversation. Based on the results, I will argue that contextualized and multimodal communication requires neurocognitive networks different from those associated with (1) core language, (2) ToM/complex emotion processing, and (3) so called cognitive control. I will also touch on issues of interdisciplinary, vs cross- or multi-disciplinary research.

Selected readings

Permalink