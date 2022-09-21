"Semper Supra"

September 21, 2022 @ 8:25 am

A performance of the new U.S. Space Force anthem:

The lyrics:

We’re the mighty watchful eye
Guardians beyond the blue
The invisible front line
Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space
There’s no limit to our sky
Standing guard both night and day
We’re the Space Force from on high.

I'm personally fine with the traditional Sousa-like ("sousaphonic"?) music, though some disagree. But anyhow this is Language Log, so the topic should be the lyrics, which strike me as likely to suffer future anachronistic decay. When the operations area of the Space Force comes to include the Moon, Mars, the asteroid belt, whatever, then terms like "sky", "night and day", and "on high" will seem kind of parochial.

A video explaining the background:

Here's a serious discussion from Michael Andor Brodeur at the Washington Post ("With new official anthem, the Space Force hopes to land on your radar", 9/20/2022).

There were some positive reactions, e.g. "Space Force Has an Official Theme Song and It's an Earworm", CNET 9/20/2022.

But many of the reactions were on the negative side, for example:

"‘It’s not a banger’: response to Space Force official song is less than stellar", The Guardian 9/20/2022
"The US Space Force's new anthem proves it's just another boring government entity", engadget 9/20/2022.
"Space Force unveils its official song and it's cringe! Very cringe!", Mashable 9/20/2022.
"The Space Force’s official song sounds like something Mel Brooks wrote", Forward 9/20/2022.
"The Space Force just dropped its new official song and reviews are mixed", We Are The Mighty 9/20/2022.
"Please tell me this is a parody': Semper Supra meaning explained as United States Space Force song gets trolled online", SK POP 9/20/2022.
"The US Space Force just released its official song and it's 'SUPRA' awful", Coffee Or Die 9/20/2022.

And of course on twitter — a small sample:

  1. KeithB said,

    September 21, 2022 @ 9:10 am

    Yes, but does it match any Q songs?

    Man, those lyrics are bad. Though as far as anachronistic, it does look like it would apply to a future invasion by aliens, as well as protecting us from Indian weather satellites.

    And why are they the "invisible" front line?

  2. KeithB said,

    September 21, 2022 @ 10:15 am

    To answer my own question: Maybe Trump had them put in the invisible line:
    https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-genuinely-seems-believe-f-35s-are-literally-invisible-n1131361

  3. mike said,

    September 21, 2022 @ 10:27 am

    I was struck by the word "warfighter," which has an Old English vibe to it but seems to be used primarily (according to COCA) in reference to a game—?

  4. Allan from Iowa said,

    September 21, 2022 @ 10:29 am

    No worse than other military music.

    What do you think of the secondary stress on the last syllable of "guardians"?

