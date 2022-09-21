« previous post | next post »

A performance of the new U.S. Space Force anthem:

The lyrics:

We’re the mighty watchful eye

Guardians beyond the blue

The invisible front line

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space

There’s no limit to our sky

Standing guard both night and day

We’re the Space Force from on high.

I'm personally fine with the traditional Sousa-like ("sousaphonic"?) music, though some disagree. But anyhow this is Language Log, so the topic should be the lyrics, which strike me as likely to suffer future anachronistic decay. When the operations area of the Space Force comes to include the Moon, Mars, the asteroid belt, whatever, then terms like "sky", "night and day", and "on high" will seem kind of parochial.

A video explaining the background:

Here's a serious discussion from Michael Andor Brodeur at the Washington Post ("With new official anthem, the Space Force hopes to land on your radar", 9/20/2022).

There were some positive reactions, e.g. "Space Force Has an Official Theme Song and It's an Earworm", CNET 9/20/2022.

But many of the reactions were on the negative side, for example:

"‘It’s not a banger’: response to Space Force official song is less than stellar", The Guardian 9/20/2022

"The US Space Force's new anthem proves it's just another boring government entity", engadget 9/20/2022.

"Space Force unveils its official song and it's cringe! Very cringe!", Mashable 9/20/2022.

"The Space Force’s official song sounds like something Mel Brooks wrote", Forward 9/20/2022.

"The Space Force just dropped its new official song and reviews are mixed", We Are The Mighty 9/20/2022.

"Please tell me this is a parody': Semper Supra meaning explained as United States Space Force song gets trolled online", SK POP 9/20/2022.

"The US Space Force just released its official song and it's 'SUPRA' awful", Coffee Or Die 9/20/2022.

And of course on twitter — a small sample:

Let’s hope the aliens aren’t music critics https://t.co/xHBtIComY6 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 20, 2022

I’ve been exposed to the Space Force song, and I demand a refund of all tax dollars I’ve paid in my lifetime. — Nikolai Denmark (@NikolaiDenmark) September 21, 2022

This is not a parody. The US "Space Force" official song is this.👇

I shit you not 🤣

Remember Scootch at the Eurovision "Flying The Flag"? Same vibe 😎 https://t.co/WzQe90V1ci — Brenda Gough 🧙‍♀️🖕 (@BelfastBre) September 20, 2022

Huge missed opportunity here. The Space Force anthem shouldn't sound like some Napoleonic battle song. It should be composed by Grimes, all synths and dolphin calls and Bjork shrieks. https://t.co/6bxt08qXxl — Tom Gara (@tomgara) September 21, 2022

General Turgid Poindexter: I’m loving the work on the space force song so far. But I have one piece of guidance, can we make the first line creepy and evil? pic.twitter.com/nhx1LRjkH8 — Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) September 20, 2022

Ohdearlordsinhell. I just listened to the new US Space Force anthem. It is … umm … everything I expected it to be & then some. I am surprised they did not include the lyric "we are masters of the universe, aaaahhh!" in there somewhere. — Leisl (@Leisl_Bonell) September 20, 2022

Appropriately, Space Force has the first service anthem composed by an AI bot. The good news is that music can't be heard in the vacuum of space. https://t.co/d2VvzPUK5Q — Scott “#СлаваУкраїні 🌻 ” Rogers (@rscottrogers) September 20, 2022

