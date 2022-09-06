« previous post |

"Don't miss the most loved conference by Delphists like you!"

Philip Taylor wrote to complain about that phrase, which apparently arrived in an email advertisement:

"The most loved conference …" ? I would have written "The conference most loved …".

But his preference apparently disagrees, not only with the author of that flyer, but also with most other writers of English. And it's wonderful how easily we can now check such things. As Yogi Berra (may have) said, "Sometimes you can see a lot just by looking".

In this case, we'll look at relative frequencies of relevant patterns in some of the text datasets indexed at english.corpora.org.

Let's start with (the mere billion words of) COCA:

Pattern1 Count Pattern2 Count Ratio the most ADJ NOUN 114211 the NOUN most ADJ 2093 54.5 the most loved NOUN 28 the NOUN most loved 3 9.3 the most ADJ NOUN by 387 the NOUN most ADJ by 9 43

Or we can try the same thing on the 15.8 billion words of the NOW dataset:

Pattern1 Count Pattern2 Count Ratio the most ADJ NOUN 1318478 the NOUN most ADJ 4780 275.8 the most loved NOUN 3499 the NOUN most loved 71 49.3 the most ADJ NOUN by 3174 the NOUN most ADJ by 114 27.8

You're welcome to delve further into the results by country, by context, by time period, by genre, etc. But it's clear that Philip's preference is not a fact about the English language in general, at least not at the level explored by these patterns.

It remains uncertain why (and to what extent) different individuals have strong but idiosyncratic opinions about grammar and style in their native language.

Zanuttini and Horn's edited volume "Micro-Syntactic Variation In North American English" explores the idea that some of this variation is dialectical, correlated with the usual sociolinguistic categories of geography, ethnicity, formality, and so on.

It's possible that Philip's reaction is of that kind, shared with other elderly Brits with classical educations. But it may also be entirely individual.

When we zero in on such minute questions, each person will have encountered a relatively small (and often idiosyncratic) number of relevant examples, interacting in a complex way with the rest of their linguistic, social, and emotional history.

[Of course there are other perhaps-relevant variables in the original example, including the facts that the "most loved" noun phrase is in the object position of an imperative, that the ADJ is a verbal participle, etc. But at that point we're moving beyond the reach of search patterns on words and word-classes applied to merely 15 billion words or so…]

Permalink