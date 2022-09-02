Translated abstracts and titles
There are many different subfields in Chinese Studies: religion (Buddhism, Daoism, Islam…), art history, archeology, anthropology, language, literature, linguistics, esthetics, philosophy, economics, ethnology, and so forth. Each of these subfields requires specialized knowledge and command of the requisite terminology. One cannot expect a generalist to be adequately equipped to deal with all of them.
An anonymous colleague, who is a distinguished specialist in one of these fields, wrote:
This is a rather different problem than that of Chinglish, with which we at Language Log are well acquainted. The reason is that usually the translators of the titles and abstracts described above have moderately good English for general purposes. What they lack is specialized knowledge of the materials with which they are dealing in academic settings.
Levantine said,
September 2, 2022 @ 12:08 pm
I feel it’s a matter of standard academic practice, and not of “Political Rectitude”, to cite a work using the title under which it’s been published, even if that title is poorly translated. “Sic” can be added and/or corrections offered when necessary.
David Marjanović said,
September 2, 2022 @ 2:14 pm
Exactly. The published English title is the English title. Respect is completely beside the point – this is about being able to find it in search engines (including less capable ones than Google).