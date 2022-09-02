« previous post | next post »

There are many different subfields in Chinese Studies: religion (Buddhism, Daoism, Islam…), art history, archeology, anthropology, language, literature, linguistics, esthetics, philosophy, economics, ethnology, and so forth. Each of these subfields requires specialized knowledge and command of the requisite terminology. One cannot expect a generalist to be adequately equipped to deal with all of them.

An anonymous colleague, who is a distinguished specialist in one of these fields, wrote:

I've been wrestling with a problem in Political Rectitude–young "foreign" (non-Chinese) scholars, many of them with extensive experience in Chinese academic institutions, have taken to relying on the English-language abstracts and article and book titles that Chinese publishers and editors print before or after the Chinese originals. These are often poorly translated, sometimes egregiously so, by English majors from the publishers' in-house staff or local graduate schools. But these foreign colleagues claim to be respecting the Chinese scholars by using their inaccurate translations. I think this is poor practice and ask them to translate the titles correctly, but they often don't, and now those inaccurate translations are turning up in English-language academic publications. I have no solution to this except to keep requesting that they correct the translations. Has anyone dealt with this problem publicly?

This is a rather different problem than that of Chinglish, with which we at Language Log are well acquainted. The reason is that usually the translators of the titles and abstracts described above have moderately good English for general purposes. What they lack is specialized knowledge of the materials with which they are dealing in academic settings.

Selected readings

Permalink