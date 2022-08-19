« previous post | next post »

I was puzzled for a while by a interesting error in yesterday's The Hill. A story by Jared Gans, under the headline "What Weisselberg’s guilty plea means for Trump", ended like this:

Weissmann said defense counsels requesting coverage in a plea agreement for other crimes that may have been committed is “standard,” so someone knows “there’s nothing waiting in the wings.”

He said its exclusion from the agreement is “striking” and makes him believe Bragg more when he said the investigation is ongoing.

“That made me think that we all need to sort of take a deep breath and wait to see what happens after the Trump Organization trial, and so whether other churches get brought,” Weissmann said.

Since "churches" has now been changed to "charges", here's the obligatory screenshot:

This is presumably the kind of error where the writer's attention moves ahead while their fingers continue down some wrong but well-worn associative path, a "Fay-Cutler malapropism" in typing.

