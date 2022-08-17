« previous post |

Bizarro for 8/14/2022:

Ah, complex nominals in English….

For more than you probably want to know about this, see Liberman and Sproat, "The Stress and Structure of Modified Noun Phrases in English", Lexical Matters 1992. A relevant quotation:

Consider hair oil versus olive oil. Ordinarily, hair oil is oil for use on hair, and olive oil is oil derived from olives. But if the world were a different way, olive oil might be a petroleum derivative used to shine olives for added consumer appeal, and hair oil might be a lubricant produced by recycling barbershop floor sweepings.

Our conclusion about this problem:

As several writers have noted — e.g.; Dowty (1979) — the facts are consistent with a linguistic rule of argument-argument compounding that contributes only a vague 'connected-with' predicate, the more specific meanings arising from lexicalization and from the usual contextual circumscription of linguistically vague expressions. On this view, there is no well-defined hierarchical categorization of such examples, since a given form may have analogical connections in many directions.

Words and fixed phrases easily acquire special meanings; utterances are always interpreted in context; and analogy with fixed expressions is a powerful determinant of everyday phraseology. So the mechanisms required by the connected-with theory are in any case available. By the nature of this theory, it cannot be disproved by positive examples, since (by some argument or another) it licenses any compound in any meaning. To show that this theory is wrong, we must show that some meaning relations are systematically excluded, and that some alternative hypothesis will distinguish those that occur from those that don't. This is nearly impossible to do without a precise account of such meaning relations, which no one can at present provide.

Note that this is entirely consistent with the complex, diffuse, and contextually-bound patterns that emerge from more recent "deep learning" approaches.

Dan Piraro's joke raises the question of where the relevant meanings of seedy come from. The OED gives glosses

3.a. Originally: impecunious, poor (obsolete). Now: having a run-down or dilapidated appearance, esp. in dress or decor; shabby, squalid.

b. Morally dubious, disreputable.

with citations back to 1725, but without any indication of the metaphor involved — unless sense 7 gives a clue:

7. Of wool: not cleared of adhering seeds.

But it seems more likely that the source is the phrase (and concept) "go(ne) to seed" or "run to seed", which the OED glosses as

a. Of a plant: to produce seed (often resulting in the cessation of flowering and growth).

b. figurative. To become habitually unkempt, shabby, or ineffective; to let oneself go.

