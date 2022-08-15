« previous post |

Inquiry from Kiraz Perincek Karavit, a Ph.D. candidate in the History Department, Bogazici University, Istanbul, who is interested in the intercultural relations along the Silk Roads, and the mobility of languages, images, tales, and legends.

I am writing you to ask for your advice on a subject, after reading your blog in Language Log about Tuoba and Xianbei:

Orta Asya Türk Tarihi Dersleri, 1927 (a compilation of 12 lessons about Central Asian Turkic history, that he taught at Istanbul University in 1926), that a dictionary of the Xianbei language was found among the Chinese sources. Barthold's reference is Paul Pelliot, who announced the existence of such a dictionary at a conference in Leningrad. He states that Pelliot examined this dictionary and argued it was in the Turkic language. According to Barthold, that is why there is no doubt that the "Sien-pis" are Turkic. Vasily Barthold , in his book, 1927 (a compilation of 12 lessons about Central Asian Turkic history, that he taught at Istanbul University in 1926), that a dictionary of the Xianbei language was found among the Chinese sources. Barthold's reference is Paul Pelliot, who announced the existence of such a dictionary at a conference in Leningrad. He states that Pelliot examined this dictionary and argued it was in the Turkic language. According to Barthold, that is why there is no doubt that the "" are Turkic.

In later years, the book was translated and published in other languages as well, in German, in French, and in Chinese:

Barthold, Zwölf Vorlesungen über die Geschichte der Türken Mittelasiens, 1935, p.25

Barthold, Histoire des Turcs d'Asie Centrale, 1945, p.19

中亚突厥史十二讲【无封面、版权页】 ([苏]巴托尔德； 罗致平译, 中国社会科学出版社1984年, p.20

I think, although very interesting, it is not that important whether the Xianbei language was of Turkic origin or not. Rather, the existence of such a Xianbei language-Chinese dictionary is amazing.

I checked the above versions of Barthold's book for any reference that could have been added in later years by the translators, but no, Pelliot did not publish anything about this dictionary. On the other hand, it does not seem a misunderstanding or misinterpretation for both sides, i.e., for Barthold and Pelliot, since Pelliot has detailed impressions and deductions on scientific matters — such as whether Turkic or proto-Mongol origin — about the Xianbei language and dictionary. Barthold as well, clearly mentions the conference in Leningrad, and the ideas Pelliot expressed, in other parts of the book. He gives a more specific reference for Pelliot's talks in Leningrad in the first lesson (1925 Fall), most probably in the same series of talks.

It is interesting that, in an article dating to 1921, Pelliot states that he is "inclined to consider the Xianbeis as tribes having Mongol language" (T'oung Pao, "Note sur les Tou-yu-houen et les Sou-p'i"). So, since Barthold's lessons date to 1926, Pelliot must have discovered this document between 1921 and 1926, or most probably before 1925 Fall.

I will check the Russian archives for the event in Leningrad 1925 Fall (maybe it is recorded in the newspapers or university publications) to get the title or hopefully the content of Pelliot's talk. I read some memoirs about Pelliot; thinking about his personality, it is possible that he kept the manuscript for himself, and for some reason he could not accomplish this task. If so, it must be somewhere in the world and if so, I want to find it.



Furthering the research with Chinese colleagues, a possibility is that this manuscript of Pelliot could be one of those mentioned in Sui Shu 隋书, Chapter 32, 经籍志. In this bibliography of books, there are references to such books as 鮮卑語五卷，鮮卑語十卷. According to Chinese sources, these are lost; but maybe, one of these was among the Dunhuang library and brought to Bibliothèque Nationale by Pelliot where he had the chance to encounter and examine it superficially. Then he set it aside planning to go over it in detail in the future. In the meantime he announced it in the Leningrad talks in 1925, provoking curiosity in the field, but the postponement persisted and he did not have the time or opportunity to incline to this material. That is my scenario.



I read in an article referring to Barthold's same book (朱学渊, 鲜卑民族及其语言-下, 2000, p.77) that Pelliot did not finally publish this dictionary. So we can assume with a high probability that a copy of this manuscript does not exist among Chinese sources any more and Chinese academia does not possess the knowledge of it, which can be considered "the first known dictionary of the world." The only extant copy is probably what Pelliot mentioned in Leningrad, 1925.

I admire the tenacity of Kiraz Perincek Karavit in her attempts to track down the document mentioned by Pelliot and Barthold. If it is ever found, it would be of extraordinary importance for the history of languages in Central Asia. One thing worries me, however, and that is that I heard from various sources (esp. Professor Francis Cleaves, who studied with the great French Sinologist) that Paul Pelliot's wife "lost" or otherwise failed to preserve many of his manuscripts and research materials.

