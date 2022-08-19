« previous post |

From Victor Steinbok:

AC app installation instructions. This is a disclaimer page at the end. There's some other funky language in the manual but this one is the most interesting.

Normally I would make every effort to find the original text from which this sort of mangled language is translated and patiently explain how the most egregious mistakes occurred. This document, however, is so garbled in its entire thought process that it is not worth the trouble. The original language version is probably such a mess that it doesn't make sense either.

Selected readings

"Rodent spigot" (7/1/15)

"World's worst superhero" (10/17/20) — with a bibliography of dozens of related posts

Permalink