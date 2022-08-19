Please do not feel confused
From Victor Steinbok:
AC app installation instructions. This is a disclaimer page at the end. There's some other funky language in the manual but this one is the most interesting.
Normally I would make every effort to find the original text from which this sort of mangled language is translated and patiently explain how the most egregious mistakes occurred. This document, however, is so garbled in its entire thought process that it is not worth the trouble. The original language version is probably such a mess that it doesn't make sense either.
K said,
August 19, 2022 @ 8:30 pm
The grammar is bad, sure, but I find it perfectly understandable. Calling it mangled is a bit harsh.
Y said,
August 19, 2022 @ 8:34 pm
What adds to the confusion is the actual intended meaning of the text. It says that everything may fail, and that you shouldn't expect it to work.
Victor Mair said,
August 19, 2022 @ 8:49 pm
K,
wrong!
Y,
right!
ycx said,
August 19, 2022 @ 9:10 pm
The usage of APP (in all caps) strongly suggests the original was written in Chinese, likely the PRC variant.
Nevertheless, I agree with the other posters that while the document's English is poorly written, it's a stretch to consider it "garbled" and the text is understandable with some effort.
A quick google search of some text shows that the manual is for the Midea OSK103 smart air conditioner. https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1864920/Midea-Eu-Osk103.html?page=7#manual
Unfortunately an identical model doesn't appear to be sold for the China market and I was unable to find the Chinese original.