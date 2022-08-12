« previous post |

Earlier today, Victor Mair was naive enough to believe a BBC "No word for X" story, and spread some of its misinformation in his post "No 'no'". He cited "The language that doesn't use 'no'", by Eileen McDougall, BBC (8/9/22); and at least in the aspect that Victor (and the headline) featured, that article is apparently nonsense. As David Eddyshaw pointed out in a comment on Victor's post, "Kusunda has negatives."

David gave a link to David E. Watters, "Notes on Kusunda Grammar", Himalayan Linguistics 2006. Here's a link to the relevant section of Watters' paper, 5.5.4 Negation.

David adds "I really wouldn't rely on BBC future for anything linguistic." I'd adjust this to "…for anything in science, engineering, or scholarship". Some of past coverage of the reasons:

"Parrot telepathy at the BBC" (1/28/2004)

"Stupid fake pet communication tricks" (1/29/2004)

"More junk science from the BBC" (3/10/2004)

"The decline of the BBC" (3/10/2004)

"Chatnannies debunked" (3/31/2004)

"Chatnannies update" (4/3/2004)

"We are all Big Brother" (4/15/2004)

"Talking chimp" (4/7/2004)

"The most untranslatable word" (6/23/2004)

"Transmutation of wood chips at the BBC" (8/28/2004)

"Enhance breast size by 80%" (4/9/2005)

"Tudor linguistic homogeneity" (7/29/2005)

"The Agatha Christie Code: stylometry, serotonin and the oscillation overthruster" (12/26/2005)

"The brave new world of computational neurolinguistics" (12/27/2005)

"Linguists have different brains" (4/7/2006)

"How much do those red and blue jellybeans predict about linguistic ability?" (4/17/2006)

"Maurice Saatchi, cognitive neuroscientist" (6/23/2006)

"We feel sad because we say ü" (7/21/2006)

"It's always silly season in the (BBC) science section", 8/26/2006

"Vicky Pollard's revenge" (1/2/2007)

"The apotheosis of bad science at the BBC", 5/27/2007

"Clueless credulity at the BBC: The stuff of legend", 1/23/2008

"It's not easy seeing green", 3/2/2015

"Himba color perception", 3/17/2015

From the last of those posts:

[T]he striking and impressive assertions made in the documentary must be completely discounted, and we learn yet again that the BBC deserves shockingly little credibility in reporting on science. I wrote about this a decade ago ("It's always silly season in the (BBC) science section", 8/26/2006), and I don't think that things have gotten any better, though I've given up complaining about it.

Of course there's another reason to discount the "No 'no' in Kusunda" story, namely the fact that "No word for X" stories are pretty much always false.

